When the temperatures drop and the days draw in, it can feel like a natural instinct to hunker down and embrace winter darkness. However, there’s no denying that these shorter days can start to have an impact on our moods.

In fact, research shows that approximately 1 in 15 people in the UK suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, aka a drop in mood that occurs in winter. With this in mind, during the winter months it’s more important than ever to make your home feel happier.

There are many ways to create a cosy and comforting home , but this winter experts are urging us to create a bright morning spot to curb the seasonal blues. Here’s all you need to know.

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What is a bright morning spot?

Flooding your space with natural light is something that feels reminiscent of summer months, but experts say it can make all the difference to how we respond to our homes during the winter.

(Image credit: Future / Tim Young)

‘Natural light is one of the most powerful yet overlooked elements of interior design,’ says Kunal Trehan, interior designer and founder of Touched Interiors . ‘Morning light helps regulate our body clock, supporting better sleep, alertness and mood. So, when mornings are darker and days feel shorter, creating a space that captures daylight can completely change how we experience our homes.’ And a bright morning spot does just that. It’s a dedicated space within the home that allows you to feel the benefits of daylight, transforming your mood in the process.

You’ll naturally gain exposure to natural light throughout the day without even trying, but a bright morning spot encourages us to carve out an intentional space, where we can sit and soak it up without distraction. Taking this small moment out of a busy day can work wonders on our wellbeing. ‘A bright morning spot can help create a more positive start to the day, making you feel more energised, motivated and connected to the outdoors, even when the weather isn't at its best,’ says Victoria Robinson, trend expert at Hillarys .

(Image credit: Future PLC / Damian Russell)

‘Natural daylight is one of the most valuable features in our homes during the winter months. As the days become shorter, it's important to maximise the light that is available,’ she adds. ‘Brighter spaces tend to feel more uplifting, welcoming and spacious, which can positively influence how we feel while spending more time indoors.’

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All homes are different, so no two bright morning spots will be the same. ‘I encourage people to think about how their homes work throughout the day, positioning everyday rituals such as morning coffee or reading where natural light is at its best. It's about designing around wellbeing rather than just aesthetics,’ advises Kunal. This process is akin to rituals like sunmapping . Then, once you’ve found the spot that receives the most morning light, you’re almost good to go.

How to style a bright morning spot

While natural daylight alone can have a profound effect on our wellbeing during the winter, you should also make sure your bright morning spot is styled in a way that will make you feel truly relaxed.

‘Real luxury is about how a space makes you feel, not simply how it looks,’ says Kunal. So think about the accessories, textures and decor ideas that calm your mind, and incorporate them into your bright morning spot to really reap the rewards. Not sure where to start? These expert-approved ideas should help.

1. Find where the light falls

‘When creating a bright morning spot, start by choosing the area of your home that receives the most natural daylight, whether that's a bay window, kitchen dining space or a quiet corner of the living room,’ suggests Victoria.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Lisa Cohen Photography)

Then, once you’ve identified this spot, think about adjusting the decor to make it feel inviting each morning. ‘The aim isn’t to redesign the whole room, but to create a comfortable corner that encourages you to pause, enjoy the morning light and ease into the day,’ says Julian Page, Head of Design at BHS .

2. Nail your window dressing

If your bright morning spot is by a window, you’ll want to make sure you’ve considered the treatment of this space. ‘If you create an inviting spot beside your brightest window, keep window ledges uncluttered and choose lightweight curtains to let light shine through,’ advises Julian.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Photoworld LTD)

‘The right blinds or curtains should help you make the most of available daylight while still offering privacy when needed,’ agrees Victoria. ‘Light-filtering fabrics are ideal for softly diffusing sunlight throughout the room and creating a calm atmosphere. Shutters are also great as you can tilt the louvres for privacy while still getting plenty of light.’

3. Add a mirror

If your spot allows, mirrors are a great trick to help bounce light and create the illusion of added space. ‘You should use mirrors strategically,’ suggests Kunal.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

‘Position a large mirror to reflect daylight deeper into the room, making even a compact corner feel brighter and more expansive,’ he says.

4. Make it inviting

‘Your bright morning spot should become a daily ritual. The real luxury is creating a space that encourages you to slow down and enjoy those first moments of the day,’ says Kunal. ‘So add a small side table for your morning coffee, a beautiful throw and perhaps a little greenery.’

‘Consider introducing warm lighting – or a SAD lamp – for darker mornings, alongside houseplants and natural textures such as wood or woven accessories,’ adds Victoria. ‘These finishing touches help create a relaxing retreat that feels connected to nature and encourages a slower, more mindful start to the day.’