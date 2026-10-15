Dunelm's pretty scalloped bar stool is perfect for a country kitchen – here's why this trend-inspired stool will stand the test of time
For £109, this beech wood stool makes for a smart purchase
Kitchen islands are one of the most convivial areas of a kitchen - the place where the whole family comes to gather, whether on a slow Saturday morning or a busy weeknight evening. For a zone that encourages people to linger, getting the seating choices right is absolutely crucial.
Bar stools are one of the easiest ways to increase the seating options in your kitchen. They tuck in neatly under the edge of an island and when chosen well, can add to the overall kitchen aesthetic. So when I spotted the Jovie barstool from Dunelm, I knew it was worth raving about for country kitchens.
It's not always easy to find a stylish choice that isn't going to break the bank, and for £109 per stool, this beech wood Dunelm stool will complete your kitchen island ideas.
While some of the best bar stools on the high street offer different types of styles for varying kitchen aesthetics, a lot of them offer a similar rattan-seat look.
For those with country kitchens, or homeowners who want to lean into this aesthetic through smaller touches, the Jovie bar stool is ideal. Made from solid beech wood, it's a genuinely well-made piece of furniture that will last, benefiting both your wallet and creating a nostalgic backdrop to family memories over many years.
Scallop details have been a big kitchen trend for years now, and I love how the Jovie bar stool taps into this in a subtle way. Leaning into the trend too heavily will put a timestamp on your interiors, while this small scalloped back combined with the timeless wood construction means it won't date.
Many bar stools with a country aesthetic are more heavily influenced by rustic designs, and are usually backless. These types of bar stools are easy to tuck under the edge of an island, but if you're using them for daily dining, they aren't the most comfortable option.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
In my opinion, the Jovie stool has it all - a well-made construction, a touch of the most popular trends, and a comfortable design that will encourage people to linger for longer. And for £109, it's hard to go wrong.
Shop bar stools
If you're on the hunt for a kitchen island as well as bar stools, then Dunelm also has the ultimate affordable solution - their Francis kitchen island is £250 and has a chic Shaker aesthetic.
If you enjoyed reading this, sign up for the Ideal Home newsletter for all the latest home decor trends and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).