Just like every September, brands and retailers are starting to drop their collections of Christmas decor – but this year, they’re already selling out of some of their key products. Next’s Christmas shop is one of them – but thus far, it’s still brimming with Next’s large Christmas decorations that combine aesthetics with functionality.

Even though it’s only September, it seems that this year, everybody’s jumping on the Christmas prep bandwagon a little earlier than usual, searching and shopping for Christmas decor ideas. Maybe it’s the sudden turn of weather from warm and summery to autumnal and chilly literally on the 1st September.

Last year, one of the biggest (no pun intended) Christmas decor trends were XL-sized ornaments and decorations like large bows. Next was clearly taking notes as its current Christmas offering is full of large festive decorations, many of which are not only pretty to look at but are also practical – whether it’s a festive door stop, a draught excluder or bow-shaped cushion that’s already sold out in one of the two colourways.

And this is something I love to see – products with a purpose that also look good, the perfect mix! These are my top picks from the XL-sized Christmas offering.

My top picks

Which of these are you thinking of decorating your home with this festive season?

