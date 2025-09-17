Next’s Christmas shop is live and already selling out – it's filled with XL festive decorations that combine practicality with style
From festive door stops to draught excluders, this Christmas decor is not only pretty but also practical
Just like every September, brands and retailers are starting to drop their collections of Christmas decor – but this year, they’re already selling out of some of their key products. Next’s Christmas shop is one of them – but thus far, it’s still brimming with Next’s large Christmas decorations that combine aesthetics with functionality.
Even though it’s only September, it seems that this year, everybody’s jumping on the Christmas prep bandwagon a little earlier than usual, searching and shopping for Christmas decor ideas. Maybe it’s the sudden turn of weather from warm and summery to autumnal and chilly literally on the 1st September.
Last year, one of the biggest (no pun intended) Christmas decor trends were XL-sized ornaments and decorations like large bows. Next was clearly taking notes as its current Christmas offering is full of large festive decorations, many of which are not only pretty to look at but are also practical – whether it’s a festive door stop, a draught excluder or bow-shaped cushion that’s already sold out in one of the two colourways.
And this is something I love to see – products with a purpose that also look good, the perfect mix! These are my top picks from the XL-sized Christmas offering.
My top picks
This little guy is just too adorable I can't take it! It reminds me of some of the bestselling John Lewis Christmas decorations in the shape of cute smiley desserts like a fondant made from felt.
There are also draught excluders in the image of little presents and black and white baubles - because Next is going big on monochrome Christmas decorations this year. But this row of cute little gingerbread men has my heart.
Which of these are you thinking of decorating your home with this festive season?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
