It's hard to think of an outdoor furniture item that captured our attention last year quite as much as the Marcy sling chair. It kept selling out, and more than one member of the Ideal Home team had a product alert set up to try and nab one for themselves.

But for 2026 we're going all-in with the John Lewis Marcy Garden Sofa, set to be the next garden must-have. If there's anything with the potential to turn any outdoor space into a true extra room, it's this affordable garden sofa.

John Lewis John Lewis Marcy 2-Seater Sling Garden Sofa £279.50 at John Lewis The garden sofa we can't get enough of this year... John Lewis John Lewis Marcy Sling Garden Chair £149 at John Lewis ...and the iconic chair version

The John Lewis Marcy Garden Sofa

In 2025, our Room Decor Editor (and seating expert) Sara Hesikova, called the Marcy chair 'the most comfortable chair' she had ever sat on, thanks to its cloud-like cushions and supportive structure.

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The chair was a constant sell-out, both in its original striped design and this year John Lewis has bought the Marcy chair back in a trio of vibrant new colours.

But what about the sofa? Well, it was around last year, too, and while it wasn't launched with the fanfare of the chair, it quickly sold out multiple times itself. This was in part due to its stylish design, but also its affordable price tag of £279. This year, we want to give the sofa the hype it deserves and make sure none of you misses out on the best garden furniture, as nearly happened to our Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight, last year.

'I eventually got my hands on the Marcy garden sofa last year after it sold multiple times,' she says. 'I had to settle for the griege stripe rather than the vibrant orange one I'd been eyeing up, which was completely sold out for the summer, but I don't regret going for the more neutral colourway for a minute.'

The griege John Lewis sofa in Rebecca's small garden. (Image credit: Future PLC/Rebecca Knight)

While the style is one thing, being part of the Marcy range also means this sofa doesn't compromise an inch on comfort.

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'The sofa is so unbelievably comfortable to sit on, and looks so much more expensive than it was,' adds Rebecca. 'I can't wait to get it out of storage for this summer!'

The John Lewis Marcy Garden Sofa is a 2-seater, although one reviewer does mention that the 'size means it's big enough for 3 really (or 2 adults and a child)'. The modern sling design is bang on-trend, and it's currently available in three colours - Greige, Green, and Navy, which is new for this year.

Another huge plus is that the cushions come with a dedicated storage bag so you can store them safely away during the wetter months of the year. Another reviewer mentioned how it's so 'easy to assemble, did it alone in under 20 minutes'.

That said, Rebecca does add that the supreme comfort of the chair does add a slight challenge for storage, saying, 'My one word of warning is make sure you have space to store the cushions, they are generous in size.'

(Image credit: John Lewis)

If the John Lewis Marcy Garden Sofa managed to sell out numerous times in 2025 without being shouted about, consider this your warning to make your mind up quickly if you want to add this super comfy seating option to your garden.

When it comes to figuring out the best time to buy garden furniture, we suggest February-April as the prime time, before the weather settles and the season starts to peak, especially when it comes to an item which is likely to sell out quickly.

Alternatives to the Marcy

Make the most of your head start and get planning your (hopefully!) long, hot summer in your garden on the comfiest furniture around. Just don't wait too long if you've got your heart set on the Marcy!