I'm a shopping editor - and I've finally spotted a pizza oven Prime Day deal that's worth buying

This year's Prime Day has been very thin on the ground when it comes to pizza oven deals - until now, with the slashing in the price of the Gozney Roccbox from £399.00 to just £319.20 at Amazon.

Prime Day deals end tonight (the 12th of July) at midnight, which means there's not too much time left to bag a bargain. If you're heading for a last-minute shop, this is the standout deal we'd recommend - it's undoubtedly one of the best pizza ovens on the market right now.

Gozney Roccbox Portable Pizza Oven | Was £399.00 , now £319.20 at Amazon

This is definitely the most stylish pizza oven out there, and potentially the most functional too. the Roccbox is a star buy all of the time - and even better now it's 20 off for Prime Day.

Gozney Roccbox pizza oven Prime Day deal

I gave this pizza oven five stars in my Gozney Roccbox review for good reason. It's very find to find fault with, and it can cook far more than just pizzas too, if you're worried about value for money.

Available in either a grey or green heatproof jacket, the portability of the Roccbox was a huge selling point for me during the review process too. Once you've popped the cover on, which comes with a strap, you could carry it from the car to the beach or park for a pizza party any time.

I love that this is a multi-fuel oven too, if you can afford to splash out on the additional wood burner box. While I'm a big fan of the Ooni Fyra, it doesn't have the option to convert if you wanted to, which is where the Roccbox excels.

(Image credit: Gozney)

While Prime Day is ordinarily a great time to invest in appliances and even furniture, there does seem to be a shortage of pizza ovens at discounted prices. That's why the Gozney Roccbox being reduced is definitely my Prime Day highlight.

There are a few amount of Gozney accessories available to buy in the Prime Day too, if you're investing in a pizza oven stand for your garden. My highlights are the Gozney Pizza Peel down to £39.20 from £49.00, as well as the huge pizza server for £31.20, both of which I used in my review process.

(Image credit: Gozney )

If you've been debating investing in a pizza oven for a while (or perhaps wondering whether to get a BBQ vs a pizza oven), then Prime Day is a great time to act, and get some money off at the same time.

Just don't forget that all Prime Day deals end at midnight, and are only available while stocks last, too!