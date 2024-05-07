Habitat's bestselling rattan garden sofa set is currently on sale for less than £300 at Argos

Argos is currently holding a garden furniture sale, with 20% off selected styles across a handful of outdoor seating sets – and part of the coveted selection includes one of our favourite value garden sofa sets which you can nab for £280 for a limited time only when you use the code GARDEN20 at checkout.

Getting a hold of the best garden furniture is one of the easiest ways to ensure your outdoor space looks up to scratch for all the hosting and lounging around you likely have planned come summertime. As far as our most reliable retailers go, if you're looking to score a garden furniture deal then Argos ranks as one of our go-to's.

Argos' garden furniture sale is one of the most generous and always filled with bestsellers. That's why when we spotted the Habitat 4-Seater Rattan Effect Garden Sofa Set among the bunch, we knew we had to shout about it.

Habitat 4 Seater Rattan Effect Garden Sofa Set – Grey | was £350 now £280 at Argos with code GARDEN20 This sumptuous hand-woven rattan effect mini corner sofa provides a comfortable seating area for your outdoor space or conservatory. Better yet, the ottoman doubles as a nifty garden storage solution.

This Habitat rattan effect garden sofa set has long been in our roundup of the best rattan garden furniture, serving as a budget-friendly option to spruce up one's patio ideas and bring it bang up to date for the season.

The set usually retails for £350 at Argos, but shoppers can snap one up themselves for £280 when using the code GARDEN20 at checkout – which, in our opinion, is a deal definitely worth snapping up sooner rather than later.

(Image credit: Argos)

Granted, it's not quite as cheap as Aldi's sellout rattan corner sofa but all things considered, it's a pretty close offer if building up a budget garden idea without scrimping on style is your top priority.

You can even glam it up even more by adding some of the best outdoor cushions of your choice to it, to make it even more visually appealing in your garden.

(Image credit: Argos)

While the Habitat rattan effect garden sofa set is the star of the show for us, we think it's worth calling out that Habitat has been absolutely on it with their designer-style garden furniture all across the board.

Aside from their new releases, another cult buy from the brand is Habitat's Teka garden chair, which actually just got a trendy checkered makeover earlier this year.

So, if that doesn't make you believe that Argos is the go-to for decking out your outdoor space this season, then we don't know what will. All we know for sure is that their garden furniture sale is one you ought to not miss out on.