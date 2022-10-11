5 Energy-saving deals worth buying on Amazon Prime Day that will reduce energy bills

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The new October Amazon Prime Day has landed just in time to stock up on energy-saving buys if you're already starting to feel the pinch of rising energy bills.

Investing in the best air fryer or electric blanket is often an investment up front, but they will help save energy and money in the long term. However, to help speed up that return on investment we've selected five Amazon Prime Day energy-saving deals that are all currently under £60, and will help reduce your energy bills.

Amazon Prime Day energy-saving deals

1. Airfryer

(Image credit: Amazon)

Tower T17021 Manual Air Fryer | was £69.99 now £55.55 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Air fryers have become the must-have energy-saving kitchen appliance for a reason. Not only do they cost less to run than a conventional oven, but they will also cook food faster, equally a double saving whammy. This Air Fryer is one of the cheapest we've found. It features a 4.3-litre basket to fry enough food for the family. Plus its 1500 wattage means based on average energy prices and usage it would cost around £90 a year to run.

2. Smart plug

(Image credit: Amazon)

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)+ Meross Smart Plug | was £58.98, Now £21.99 (opens in new tab) Keep finding yourself forgetting to turn things off? A smart plug is a handy piece of energy-saving smart tech (opens in new tab) that will allow you to keep an eye on it from the palm of your hand. They need a virtual assistant such as Alexa or Google Assistant to work. If you don't already have one this bundle smart plug and echo dot is perfect, saving you a massive £36.99.

3. Winter Duvet

(Image credit: Amazon)

Slumberdown Chilly Nights Double Duvet 15 Tog | was £24.50, Now £20.58 (opens in new tab) Never underestimate the power of a winter duvet. The best will allow you to forgo heating at night, and even an electric blanket. This super thick 15 tog duvet has thousands of positive reviews from toasty customers and is now just over £20 for the double.

4. Electric blanket

(Image credit: Amazon)

Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket | was £60, Now £30 (opens in new tab) If you need an extra boost of warmth this electric blanket (opens in new tab) is one of the cheapest we've found for just £30. Plus it should cost around 1p per night to run for 7 hours on the minimum heat setting.

5. Thermos flask

(Image credit: Amazon)

Thermos Stainless King Flask | was £29.99, Now £20.99 (opens in new tab) In a recent energy-plug trial we found kettles were the sneaky appliance guzzling energy in our home. An easy way to cut the cost is to boil a full kettle once in the morning and fill up a thermos with hot water to use the rest of the day. This sturdy Thermos flask is reduced by £9 and will keep hot water hot for 24 hours.

The new Amazon Early Access Sale is only available to Amazon Prime customers and ends tomorrow, so think fast if you want to snap up one of these deals.