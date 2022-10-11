5 Energy-saving deals worth buying on Amazon Prime Day that will reduce energy bills

Each of these 5 buys are currently under £60 and should help future-proof your home from rising energy bills this winter

Rebecca Knight
By Rebecca Knight
published

The new October Amazon Prime Day has landed just in time to stock up on energy-saving buys if you're already starting to feel the pinch of rising energy bills. 

Investing in the best air fryer or electric blanket is often an investment up front, but they will help save energy and money in the long term. However, to help speed up that return on investment we've selected five Amazon Prime Day energy-saving deals that are all currently under £60, and will help reduce your energy bills.

Amazon Prime Day energy-saving deals

1. Airfryer

Black air fryer

(Image credit: Amazon)

Tower T17021 Manual Air Fryer | was £69.99 now £55.55 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Air fryers have become the must-have energy-saving kitchen appliance for a reason. Not only do they cost less to run than a conventional oven, but they will also cook food faster, equally a double saving whammy. This Air Fryer is one of the cheapest we've found. It features a 4.3-litre basket to fry enough food for the family. Plus its 1500 wattage means based on average energy prices and usage it would cost around £90 a year to run. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

2. Smart plug

Echo dot and smart plug

(Image credit: Amazon)

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)+ Meross Smart Plug | was £58.98, Now £21.99 (opens in new tab)

Keep finding yourself forgetting to turn things off? A smart plug is a handy piece of energy-saving smart tech (opens in new tab) that will allow you to keep an eye on it from the palm of your hand. They need a virtual assistant such as Alexa or Google Assistant to work. If you don't already have one this bundle smart plug and echo dot is perfect, saving you a massive £36.99.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

3. Winter Duvet

Winter duvet

(Image credit: Amazon)

Slumberdown Chilly Nights Double Duvet 15 Tog | was £24.50, Now £20.58 (opens in new tab)

Never underestimate the power of a winter duvet. The best will allow you to forgo heating at night, and even an electric blanket. This super thick 15 tog duvet has thousands of positive reviews from toasty customers and is now just over £20 for the double.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

4. Electric blanket

Electric blanket in packet

(Image credit: Amazon)

Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket | was £60, Now £30 (opens in new tab)

If you need an extra boost of warmth this electric blanket (opens in new tab) is one of the cheapest we've found for just £30. Plus it should cost around 1p per night to run for 7 hours on the minimum heat setting.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

5. Thermos flask

Navy blue thermos flask

(Image credit: Amazon)

Thermos Stainless King Flask | was £29.99, Now £20.99 (opens in new tab)

In a recent energy-plug trial we found kettles were the sneaky appliance guzzling energy in our home. An easy way to cut the cost is to boil a full kettle once in the morning and fill up a thermos with hot water to use the rest of the day. This sturdy Thermos flask is reduced by £9 and will keep hot water hot for 24 hours. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The new Amazon Early Access Sale is only available to Amazon Prime customers and ends tomorrow, so think fast if you want to snap up one of these deals. 

TOPICS
Amazon Prime Day
Rebecca Knight
Rebecca Knight
Deputy Editor, Digital

Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Most Popular

Buying Guides

Subscribe

Ideal Home is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.