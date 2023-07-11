The cult Ninja Dual Zone air fryer is on sale for Prime Day - it's the lowest price we've ever seen

If you've been waiting for the opportune moment to bag yourself one of the best air fryers, then we've got the deal for you, as the ever-popular Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer is currently on sale on Amazon for Prime Day for a fantastic price - £169.99 to be exact.

Given the cult following this air fryer has (it was sold out for months last year, with a huge waitlist), it's great to see the Ninja Foodi MAX at such a low price for Prime Day. It follows the drop in price of the Ninja Foodi Max in rose gold for Prime Day too, which is an Amazon-exclusive model.

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer | was £219.99 , now £176.99 at Amazon

This is a Prime Day deal worth shouting about, with 23% off the price of Ninja's most sought-after appliance. It's the top air fryer you can buy performance-wise, and it looks pretty good on your countertop too!

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Digital 7.6 litre Air Fryer

(Image credit: Ninja)

After testing the larger 9.5 litre version it in our Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone AF400UK air fryer review, we can confirm that the cooking power with this appliance is second to none. You'll be using your oven less and less once you've got your hands on it.

Our highlights from testing the AF400UK (which is identical to the 7.6 litre version on sale aside from the size) included the no-nonsense controls and sleek interface. Everything we cooked in the Ninja Foodi Max needed far less time to cook than we expected, meaning that you could see cooking time drop by 60% with this air fryer.

The Ideal Home team testing the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer. (Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary)

Another great thing about the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer is the two independent cooking zones - each of which can hold 3.8 litres of food each. These can be set to cook at different temperatures and times, as well as sync up to be ready at the same time.

And it's not just air frying that this appliance is capable of. It's amped up with six functions - Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate, so that you can heat up leftovers as easily as you can bake a cake.

(Image credit: Future/Millie FENDER)

If you'd rather double up on available space, Ninja launched a brand new air fryer just l last week that has a removable divider, the Ninja Foodi Flexdrawer. It's not in the Prime Day sales as it's brand new, but you can pick it up on Amazon for £269.99, and enjoy 10.4 litres of space in one drawer.

If it's a true bargain you're after, then stick with the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer, as this is one of the best prices we've ever seen it at.

Amazon Prime Day is running from the 11th of July to the 12th of July 2023, but don't hang around for too long, as Ninja products sell out fast!