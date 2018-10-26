New title

Kitchen ideas

Create your perfect kitchen with our huge collection of kitchen ideas. You could be ripping out the old and installing a brand new kitchen, moving your kitchen into a new room or simply tackling a small project to update your current kitchen. Whatever your kitchen project, we can give essential advice, from how to plan a kitchen to choosing kitchen lighting.

Amy Cutmore, Digital Editor
26th October 2018

Our kitchens are where we cook, eat, entertain and socialise, so it’s important to create a kitchen design that ticks all these boxes – and more. For a busy family home a fitted kitchen is a bespoke solution that will offer fantastic functionality and streamline the space to make the most of every inch. If you’re on a tight budget consider revamping kitchen cabinets or investing in some new kitchen worktops to refresh the style and add years of service to the busiest room in the house.

Renovating a kitchen is a smart bet for increasing the value of your home, so that beautiful kitchen island could turn into a great investment for the future.

Ready to get started? Browse through our kitchen ideas galleries below to see a huge range of styles or narrow your search to modern kitchens, traditional kitchens or country kitchens if you’ve got your heart set on a specific look.

Open plan kitchen-diner with blue island and cabinetry

Scandi style open-plan kitchen and living room | Ideal Home

Country kitchen with Shaker units and farmhouse table

Neutral kitchen with glass fronted cabinets

Kitchen Planning Advice

Kitchen worktops – everything you need to know

The workhorse of any kitchen, worktops need to be tough and practical to use, as well as stylish
Kitchen flooring

Kitchen flooring – everything you need to know

When it comes to kitchens, you should never overlook the floor
How to plan the perfect kitchen

How to plan a kitchen – your step-by-step guide to the perfect space

Follow our simple steps on how to plan a kitchen, from inspiration to installation
Kitchen makeovers

Blue-kitchen-makeover-lean-to-extension-split

Before and after: Walls came down to create a family kitchen the kids can ride their bikes around

Before and after: from jumbled layout to open-plan extension, take a look at this stunning modern kitchen makeover

Before and after: See how a narrow kitchen was transformed without an extension

Kitchen design and decorating ideas

Small kitchen ideas

Small kitchen ideas – to turn your compact room into a smart, super-organised space

Get busy with these smart tricks and tips for turning your compact kitchen into a smart, super-organised space
Kitchen-makeover-with-repainted-grey-units-and-island-breakfast-bar-2

Kitchen island ideas – to create a focal point for family life

Our kitchen island ideas will help you choose the perfect central unit
Kitchen Trends 2018 Unicorn inspired designs

Kitchen trends 2018/19 – the stunning and surprising new looks you need to see

What does 2018 have in store?
Kitchen-makeover-dark-grey-units-palm-print-wallpaper-green-accents

Grey kitchen ideas that are stylish and sophisticated

If you're looking for an alternative to white kitchen units, you really can't go wrong with grey
Kitchen colour ideas

Green kitchen colour ideas | Kitchen | PHOTO GALLERY | Beautiful Kitchens | Housetohome.co.uk

Green kitchen colour ideas
countrycoloursforcabinetry|countryhomes&interiors|housetohome.co.uk

The new country colours for cabinetry
Modern cream kitchen with wood worktops and metro tiles

Cream kitchens – 10 beautiful schemes
Video

Small kitchen hacks from Ikea

Kitchen buying guides

Kitchen dresser | House tour | PHOTO GALLERY | Country Homes and Interiors

Best kitchen dressers for displaying and storing your tableware

There's something so pleasing about a beautifully arranged kitchen dresser. How satisfying is it to display all your favourite pieces…

Best steam irons – our pick of the top-performing crease busters

Defeat the ironing pile with one of these hard-working hotties

Kitchen splashbacks – our pick of the best

Practical as well as stylish, a splashback is an integral part of the kitchen that keeps your design looking its…
Cream country kitchen with farmhouse table and spindle chairs

Kitchen tables – our pick of the best

The kitchen is the heart of the home and your table works hard to fulfill many functions – as a…
Planning and decorating your kitchen

Kitchens are the most hard-working room in the home. In many modern households they are so much more than a place to cook and clean. They’re the hub of the house, where people come together to eat, relax and socialise.

With all these different jobs to perform, getting the right kitchen design is essential. Kitchens must, of course, be practical, but with an ever-increasing range of kitchen cabinets, kitchen appliances, kitchen worktops and kitchen accessories to choose from, they can also be a stylish space that reflects your personality.

How to design your dream kitchen

People use their kitchen in different ways depending on the amount of space they have to play with and their individual lifestyle. However, there are a few basic guidelines that apply to any kitchen design and will provide the groundwork for designing the perfect kitchen.

Begin by separating your kitchen into different zones for cooking and work (food prep and washing). Your cooking zone includes your oven, hob  or range cooker, an extractor fan and a microwave if you have one. Make sure this area is not in the pathway to a door or blocking the main thoroughfare through the room – handling hot cookware while people are trying to walk past you is a recipe for disaster.

Other things to consider include leaving enough space next to the hob for setting down pans, allocating an area for serving up dishes, and making sure there is enough space in front of the oven for the door to open unhindered - a minimum of half a metre is a must.

The work zone is where will have your fridge-freeze as well as your kitchen sink, dishwasher and kitchen waste bin - these should all be as close together as possible so you can tip leftover food into the bin, rinse the plates then stack them in the dishwasher with minimum effort. You might want to position your kitchen cabinets and drawers for storing crockery and cutlery close by as well, for ease of putting away.

If you don’t have a separate utility room, you may also need to factor in a washing zone for your washing machine and tumble dryer. A combined washer-dryer will save space and can be tucked away behind kitchen unit doors when not in use.

In an open-plan kitchen, you will also need a separate dining and/or living area, placed as far away from the work zone as possible so as not to disturb anyone eating or relaxing in those areas. A breakfast bar is a smart way to squeeze in informal seating in a small kitchen.

How to choose the right kitchen layout

The kitchen layout you choose will be dictated largely by space. A U-shaped kitchen  is one of the most space-efficient designs, and is perfect for small kitchens. It packs maximum storage and worktop space into minimum square footage. Make sure you include corner cupboards with carousels so not an inch of storage space goes to waste.

An L-shaped kitchen works well in an open-plan kitchen design. A row of kitchen units runs along one side of the ‘L’, while a row of low-level units runs along the jutting out portion of the ‘L’ – an easy way to create a barrier between the kitchen prep and dining or living zones.

Galley kitchens are the top choice of professional chefs and aspiring amateurs as they are super-efficient. Two runs of kitchen units run parallel to one another, putting everything within easy reach. This may not be the best solution for small kitchens, as you need an absolute minimum of 120cm between the runs of units to allow for safe traffic flow – 140cm if more than one person is likely to be cooking.

A more open-plan version of the galley kitchen is to have a run of kitchen units along one wall with a kitchen island unit opposite. As with the L-shaped kitchen, the island unit can form a divide between the working kitchen space and the dining area or living area. If space allows, the non-work side of a kitchen island is a great place to include bar stool seating or open shelves to store cookery books.

How to create your kitchen style

Once you have devised the perfect layout for your kitchen, you can start to inject some of your own taste and personality into it with the cabinets and finishes you choose. Finishing touches such as kitchen worktops, kitchen splashbacks, kitchen doors, kitchen flooring and kitchen handles will all have a huge impact on the overall look and feel of your kitchen.

If you’re a fan of contemporary design, sleek handleless kitchen units with modern kitchen  worktops in Corian or steel may be up your street. If you’re running a busy family household, painted kitchen units with hardwearing laminate worktops might be a more practical choice. The great thing about painted units is you can easily repaint them for next to no money when they get marked and scuffed.

Make sure you include enough kitchen storage

It’s easy to underestimate how much kitchen storage you will need. Make a list of all your kitchen equipment – pots, pans, crockery, cutlery, appliances, linen, cleaning products – as well as anything else you may need to store in your kitchen, from food and drink to the ironing board and vacuum cleaner. Once you have your list, you can design storage solutions around it.

A pantry or pull-out larder is the most practical way to store food, while a built-in wine rack, or even a wine fridge or wine cooler, can also come in handy. Kitchen cupboards with built-in spice racks or kitchen drawers with built-in dividers for cutlery are a great help when it comes to keeping things organised. A pull-out bin with an integrated recycling compartment makes it easier to do your bit for the environment.