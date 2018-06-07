Unbeatable Aldi Father’s day gifts arrive in store today!

With Father's day just around the corner, Sunday 17th June, it's worth a trip to Aldi this week to pick up something fabulous for pops

Spoil dad this Father’s day with a thoughtful gift. We know it’s not really about material things, but a token of appreciation still goes a long way – and that token can go even further if you snap up one of the brilliant Aldi Father’s day gifts! The selection of Specialbuys dedicated to our beloved dads are available in stores from today, all at unbeatable prices.

Be quick if you want to snap up one of these Aldi treats – because as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone they’re gone!

For the music lover

Rock dad’s world with Aldi’s Vintage USB Suitcase Turntable (£39.99).

If he likes his music, he will love listening to his music the fashioned way with this trendy turntable. Featuring built in speakers, this uber cool design allows you to play old and new 7″, 8″, 10″ and 12″ vinyls.

Buy now: Reka Vintage suitcase Turntable, £39.99

For the gadget man

Show us a Dad who doesn’t love a gadget. What better gift could you give a gadget man than a Drone – THE gadget of 2018!

Give dad a bird’s-eye view with Aldi’s HD Drone Camera (£49.99). The remote control drone is easy to navigate, and can fly up to 50 meters in height.

Height, camera, action! This model can transmit first-person view video and photos to any iOS or Android phone for viewing and recording.

Buy now: Drone Camera, £49.99

For the BBQ master

Help your beloved Pops get his grill on in style with a little help from this 13 piece BBQ set. Packed with all the tools required to prep, cook and serve the best barbecue complete with a turner, tongs, basting brush, cleaning brush and cob holders. All stored in a handy aluminum carry case, this really is a gift for the BBQ hosting fanatic.

Buy now: Barbecue Day Tool Gift Set, £14.99

For the stylish dad

Aldi’s range of premium leather accessories are perfect for dad’s that like to look sharp. The 100% genuine Leather Wallets are £8.99 each and the Leather Belts are £4.99, both available in classic black and stylish brown.

For the joker

You can’t beat a good old Dad joke! The spoof Ladybird classics are a fun way to encourage dad’s sense of humour to shine and make the whole family giggle. These inexpensive books make the prefect additional present to physically wrap, alongside gift vouchers etc. Aldi’s Vintage Ladybird Retro Books are £2.99.

Every day should be Father’s Day in our eyes. But Sunday 17th June marks a special day, when we get to show them how much we appreciate their awesomeness.