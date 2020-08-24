The Amazon End of Summer sale is here! Bargains include a Shark vacuum cleaner and rugs with 55 per cent off

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

End of summer is a phrase that makes us want to cry. But add the words Amazon and sale, and suddenly you’ve got a reason to turn that frown upside down – the Amazon End of Summer Sale!

With RRPs slashed by as much as 77 per cent, it’s a great time to snap up those buys you’ve been holding out on. And with Amazon, they’ll arrive straight to your door, no muss, no fuss. What could be better?

The sale kicks off today, with new and enticing deals being added all week. We’ll be updating this page as and when new deals are announced, so watch this space!

Amazon End of Summer Sale bargains

Recently voted one of our favourites in our Best Smart Speakers 2020 buying guide, the cute little Dot has just been reduced by £20 in all of its stylish colour ways – Charcoal, Sandstone, Heather and Plum (shown).

Our reviewer Steve May thinks it’s a great working-from-home companion. He reports, ‘Boasting the same footprint of a coffee mug, and half the height, it won’t take up too much room on your desktop. It can function as a diddy voice assistant, playing tunes in the background while you work, offer news updates or assist with currency conversions on the fly.’

Buy now: Echo Dot smart speaker (3rd gen), WAS £49.99, NOW £29.99, Amazon

How does £100 off a Shark rose gold vacuum cleaner sound to you? We think it’s a great deal, especially as it comes with a motorised pet tool to shift pesky hairs off carpets, rugs and sofas.

It’s received hundreds of five-star reviews, with customers praising its size. ‘The whole thing folds down and becomes surprisingly small for storage,’ enthuses one happy user. Another remarks, ‘Excellent. Carpets that have been down for years now have a new lease of life.’

This Deal of the Day is selling out fast, so grab it while you can!

Buy now: Shark Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner, WAS £269.99, NOW £169.99, Amazon

3. nuLOOM Moroccan Trellis, Dark Gray

Made in Turkey, nULOOM rugs are available today with 55 per cent off. Our pick would be one of the elegant and on-trend Moroccan Trellis designs. Measuring 213cm x 274cm, you get a lot of rug for your money here!

These rugs are made from synthetic materials, but are said to be resilient and therefore pet friendly.

Customers have scored the rug above 4.3 out of five stars on average. ‘I think it looks like you paid an arm and a leg for it but you actually didn’t ha!! Matches perfectly in our family room,’ says one reviewer.

‘I bought this rug in a different color about a year ago for our living room and was so impressed that I bought a second one for our new baby’s nursery! It’s soft and looks great. The best part is how easily stains come out!’ says another.

We’re sold!

Buy now: nuLOOM Moroccan Trellis rug, £64.99, Amazon

Video Of The Week

Tackle the ironing pile with extra power courtesy of this beast of a steam generator from Philips, now with more than £130 off. Not only does it look the part, it’s super simple to use. Just set it on OptimalTemp mode and it adjusts its heat automatically depending on what fabric it’s placed on, so you’ll never burn a hole through a favourite outfit again.

Buy now: Philips PerfectCare Elite Silence Steam Generator Iron, WAS £420, NOW £289.99, Amazon

What are you popping on your shopping list today?