We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Whether you are adding wall panels to your bathroom or repainting your front door, a sander is a must. Here are the two best deals to scoop up this Amazon Prime Day. These Amazon Prime Day Bosch Sander deals are not to be missed if you’ve caught the DIY bug.

Over the last seven months, more and more of us have taken to upcycling to give our homes a little boost. But before you crack open your next tin of Frenchic paint, make sure you have one of these in your toolbox.

Amazon Prime Day Bosch Sander deals

Bosch PSM 100 A Multi-Sander: Was £41.99, NOW £24.99, Amazon



Make short work of upcycling an old bench or chest of drawers with the Bosch Multi-Sander. At 42 per cent off, it will not only save you money but save you some serious hand cramp from doing the job manually with a scrap of sandpaper.

View deal: Bosch PSM 100 A Multi-Sander, Was £41.99, NOW £24.99, Amazon

Bosch PEX 220 A Random Orbit Sander: Was £51.99, NOW £30.07



The random orbit sander will transform your next DIY project. The built-in dust extraction element collects dust, which means a smaller mess to clean up at the end of the day. With a saving of £21.92 – that’s more than a tin of Frenchic paint – the sander can be used to sand and polish both flat and curved surfaces.

View deal: Bosch PEX 220 A Random Orbit Sander, was £51.99, NOW £30.07, Amazon

Sanding is always the worst part of any DIY job. While doing it by hand can help burn an impressive number of calories, your nails and hands won’t thank you for it.

The Bosch sanders feature sanding plate with Velcro-type fastening. They both then vibrate to help you get the sanding job done in double the time.

Before you start your next DIY project pick up one of the Sanders at 42 per cent off in the Amazon Prime Day Bosch sander deals here. Only available to Prime customers today and tomorrow.

Do yourself a favour and ditch the scrap of sandpaper.