Waking up on a cold winter morning is a challenge. However, TV presenter Davina McCall has a secret weapon for conquering those early mornings. And you can pick it up in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

The mum-of-three credits her sunrise alarm clock for helping her up each morning. And you can get your hands on it for a bargain price with these Amazon Prime Day sunrise alarm clock deals.

Amazon Prime Day sunrise alarm clock deals

The Philips wake-up light alarm clock is one of the best on the market at the moment. For today only you can get your hands on it with 43 per cent off. It is fully customisable, allowing you to alter the light intensity and choose the sound or radio station to play at your set wake-up time.

For a more budget-friendly option, you can snap up this alarm clock for £20.94. But you better act fast because the deal will be over in less than 12 hours. The alarm clock offers many of the same perks as the Phillips version, including a choice of light intensity to wake you up, FM Radio and dual alarm settings if you share a room with a partner.

In an interview, Davina McCall told Women’s Health that her sunrise alarm clock helped get her out of bed at 7 am every morning for a walk/run and workout.

‘I wake up to daylight. I’ve got one of those alarms that starts lighting up at 6.30 and gradually lights up the room. Then when I’m naturally supposed to wake up, I wake up,’ she explains.

‘If I haven’t woken up by 7 am, then I’m woken up by birds tweeting, coo-coos, streams and babbling brooks, it’s gorgeous.’

The light-up alarm clocks work by mimicking the sunrise. They slowly increase the light over 30 minutes to gently wake you up at your set time. This set time is usually marked by a gentle sound such as birds tweeting. However, some models allow you to set a radio station.

You’ll never know how you woke up without it.