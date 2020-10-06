We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Having a renaissance with television? With more time being spent inside due to the pandemic, combined with an almost unlimited supply of award-winning telly, having a top-notch TV is a priority – and that’s where our Amazon Prime Day TV deals can help.

Some great TVs come with a gargantuan price tag. And which one is the right one? HD, OLED, LED? The acronyms are always confusing. So let us help you. Amazon Prime Day is nearly here, which means a whole host of savings on terrific TVs.

And we’ll break down which TV is right for you.

Whether you need one for the big movie night, the boxset binge or the make-or-break football match, we have you covered.

Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2020 – early bird offers

Best Amazon Prime Day Sony TV deals 2020

Sony Bravia KDL32WE613BU

The name doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, does it? But forget Sony’s choice of name for its TV – remember the price! With a saving of £100, this is a perfect choice for those who don’t have a lot of space for a mega-sized TV in their place.

At 32 inches, this modest-sized HDR (High-dynamic-range imaging) Smart TV has a slim and streamlined design.

When I gave this TV a try, it provided so much detail for everything I threw at it. Sports, my PlayStation 4 and a whole lot of Netflix was easy for this TV to handle, giving me deep colours and a realistic picture everytime I watched it. Which was great for me, because this TV is compatible with all HDR PlayStation 4 game titles via its HDMI ports.

And my ears were treated to a feast of immersive sounds, through Sony’s addition of a built-in subwoofer. If you want something bigger, then this TV isn’t for you. But for those on a budget both with your wallet and with your space, then this is the one for you.



Buy now: Sony Bravia KDL32WE613BU – was £349, now £249 (save 29%), Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day Hisense TV deals 2020

HISENSE 55U8QFTUK Quantum Series

With a range of great kitchen appliances too, Hisense is making a real name for itself with consumers everywhere.

But now with this incredible saving of £300, Hisense’s 55-inch UHD (ultra-high-definition) TV could become a firm favourite with telly lovers.

The U8Q boasts plenty of streaming apps, including RakutenTV, Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

Its images on 4k, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are deliciously crisp. Although we’re not convinced its HD offering is a match for some of the more established (and more expensive) rivals.

And we don’t recommend this TV for gamers. You may experience some delay, so your joystick twiddling thumbs will be at a disadvantage in key moments.

Still, when it comes to sheer bang for your buck, this Hisense is a very sensible option.

Buy now: Hisense 55U8QFTUK Quantum Series – was £1,099, now £799 (save 27%), Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day Panasonic TV deals 2020

Panasonic TX-50HX800BZ





This 55-inch offering from TV experts Panasonic claims it will bring Hollywood to your home.

Although it doesn’t come pre-packed with Margot Robbie or Denzel Washington, Panasonic’s cutting-edge technology certainly brings you closer to the movie magic of Hollywood.

The LED TV features an HDR Bright Panel.

Translation? It means you’ll get sharp, crisp High Definition images enhanced by spectacular backlights. Which also means great performance on sunny days, so say goodbye to glare.

And you can control this TV from anywhere. The telly works with both Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. Plus with Bluetooth Audio Link, you can enjoy your music on your brand new TV.

Buy now: Panasonic TX-50HX800BZ – was £799.00, now £689 (save 14%), Amazon



