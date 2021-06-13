We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Yet to buy Dad a Father’s Day gift? Here’s one that will impress him (and keep him busy for a good chunk of the day) – it’s an Amazon projector. For movie nights in the garden, or he could even use it indoors projected onto a plain white wall. For the full cinema experience, from home. We spotted this outdoor projector in Amazon’s early Prime Day sale, and its price tag is only £76.49 including the screen. It has a lovely 15% off right now, just ahead of Prime Day 2021. It also works via Wi-Fi or cable, and he can use it to watch anything from Netflix to Prime Video and Disney+.

Why buy Dad an outdoor projector? Because the weather is warming up and this will mean he can watch a movie or catch up on his favourite TV show outside, enjoying the unusually warm weather we are having, at the same time. This new gadget will be sure to impress his friends, too, and he’ll probably end up starting his own film club. Basically, you won’t ever hear the end of it if you buy Dad this impressive projector.

Don’t miss your chance to get your hands on this cheap Amazon projector, the Jinhoo WiFi Projector, which is highly rated by 3,000 reviewers – don’t just take our word that it’s good. Buy it now for it to arrive in time for the 20th of June.

Dad can connect this projector to his phone or laptop via a cable, or to his smartphone via Wi-Fi. He can even use it along with a TV stick. It has two built-in 2W speakers, though he could connect it to his own soundbar or Alexa speaker. It comes with a remote so he can control it from afar without getting up from his seat, and the screen that comes with it will need to be hung on a wall of some sort – hooks come included. This screen measures an impressive 100-inches, and the projector has a projection size of 32-inches to 220-inches to suit your garden or room size.

Not just for watching movies and TV shows, this projector is perfect for gaming, too. The entire family will get good use out of it, indoors and out, all year long. It’s also compact for when it comes to storing it away, and it’s lightweight to take it on staycations. Buy now

What do reviewers have to say?

Reviewers of the Jinhoo Wifi Projector have rated it 4.4-stars out of five on Amazon. We had a snoop through the reviews and saw comments such as “For the money this is a fabulous little projector” as well as “Easily to the best budget projector out there” and “Excellent value & impressive quality”. What are you waiting for? This next-level Father’s Day gift won’t be on sale with 15% off for long, and Prime members can take advantage of free and fast delivery, too. This is a seriously cheap price to pay for a projector and screen bundle…

