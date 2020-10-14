We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Thanks to the 10 pm curfew many of our cocktails this winter will be mixed up at home this year. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is packed with plenty of tipples to stock your bar cart on a budget. Update your drinks trolley

with these Amazon spirit deals.

Bar carts are one of our favourite home accessories. Make sure yours is kitted out with a selection of the finest (and prettiest)on-trend tipples.

Amazon spirit deals

Flor de Caña 12 Year Rum: Was £35, NOW £25



Rum has been tipped as the next gin. However, this is not the supermarket white rum you might know. This 12-year-old rum is full-bodied with aromas of honey and toasted nuts. Best served neat or with a splash of sparkling water. Add this beauty to your bar cart for £25 for today only.

View deal: Flor de Caña 12 Year Rum: Was £35, NOW £25, Amazon

Malfy Gin Rosa Pink Grapefruit Italian Gin: Was £28, NOW £21.99



A good bottle of gin always deserves space on a bar cart. However, if you are bored with your traditional dry gin, this luscious pink gin will reignite your gin love affair. Flavoured with rhubarb and citrus, the Malfy Gin Rosa is a bestseller for a reason.

View deal: Malfy Gin Rosa Pink Grapefruit Italian Gin, Was £28, NOW £21.99, Amazon

Like the sound of a honey margarita or honey mojito? Well, this is the secret ingredient. This honey tequila is award-winning and one of a kind. Plus how cute is the bottle? The natural sugar from the honey will offer the perfect balance to your cocktails. Or make that tequila shot a little sweeter.

View deal: Cazcabel Honey Tequila, Was £24.99, NOW £20.50, Amazon

Johnnie Walker Double Black Label: Was £42.50, NOW £26.99



No bar cart would be complete without a really good bottle of whiskey. For today only, you can pick up one of the best for just £26.99. This blended scotch whisky is a crowd-pleaser with a smoky intensity and notes of creamy vanilla and spice. Serve with ginger ale and plenty of ice is a long glass.

View deal: Johnnie Walker Double Black Label, Was £42.50, NOW £26.99, Amazon

Bar carts no longer need to be laden in alcohol. If you have ditched the booze but still enjoy a tipple in the evening, Cedar’s is the perfect alternative to gin. Made with the same botanicals as gin and hints of coriander and rose geranium, you get the flavour of gin, without the hangover. At £13.99, this is a must-have for any hostesses bar cart.

View deal: Cedar’s Classic Non-Alcoholic Spirit, Was £20, NOW £13.99, Amazon

Whatever your tipple, make sure your bar cart is looking its best for your next happy hour with these Amazon spirit deals.

Cheers!