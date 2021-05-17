This bestselling Amazon tower fan is on sale with 30% off today

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Searching for a brand new fan? This Amazon tower fan isn’t one to miss – it’s a bestselling product for a good reason, while it’s currently on sale with a lovely 30% off. Oh, and there’s free and fast Prime delivery for members. Now a very affordable £69.99, it could be a smart idea to buy a fan now, before next week’s warmer weather hits and they all sell out of stock – and prices inevitably rise.

This fan comes in two colourways so that you can match it to your decor style, while it boasts a very handy 15-hour timer so that you can snooze with it on or even leave the house, and it has 4 operational modes and three speeds to choose from – including an eco mode and an energy-saving night mode. All of which can be changed via a slimline remote that you can slide into your pocket. What about oscillation? Yep, it can move 90º to cover more floor space, making it ideal for larger rooms or homes.

Usually, the Pro Breeze Oscillating 40-inch Tower Fan would take a hefty £99.99 from your bank account but right now, it’s only £69.99 – AKA a total bargain. Choose from a black or white fan now, and get buying fast while this discount is still available. See it yourself below…

Pro Breeze Oscillating 40-inch Tower Fan | £99.99 £69.99 at Amazon

This fan isn’t just feature-packed, but in terms of looks, it’s even slimline and lightweight – so that you can store it away with ease and hide it from guests no problem. It measures 100cm high and 30cm in diameter, while the best part is that it’s remote controlled, in our opinion. No more getting out of bed to turn on (or off ) your fan… Buy now at Amazon

What can this Amazon tower fan do?

Apart from the obvious – expel cool air – this fan boasts three speed settings from low to medium and high. It also has a range of operational modes, including eco, night, natural and fan. It can be controlled via the remote or by using the onboard buttons, while you can switch it on to oscillate 90º to cover a larger area. It’s ideal for a home office, bedroom or a living room.

Pro Breeze Oscillating 40-inch Tower Fan – what are the reviews like?

In short: the reviews for this Amazon tower fan are pretty impressive. It has an average 4.5-star rating out of 5, while there are over 1,000 positive reviews on Amazon. With comments such as “So good I bought a second one”, “This fan is a life saver in a heat wave!” and “Great value for money” it’s easy to see why it’s so popular. And why it comes up first when searching for Amazon tower fans…

Will you be beating the rush and buying a new fan ahead of the UK’s warmer weather we hope to enjoy in a few weeks time? We certainly hope so!