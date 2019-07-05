Mix and match a modern country boho bedroom with these key buys

They're all taken from the Ideal Home collection at Very
Amy Cutmore

Who says there isn’t a place for brights in a bedroom? Our latest country boho look proves otherwise, provided those sunny yellows, vibrant blues and eye-popping pinks are used in the right way.

The trick to not letting bold shades keep you up at night is to layer them with floral patterns and pale or mid-toned wooden furniture, and stick to neutral tones for walls and floor. Our rustic timber-clad wall can be easily recreated with lookalike wallpapers, while a neutral rug or two can be used to tone down a darker carpet or floorboards.

The biggest decorating rule of all here, however, is to have fun with clashing pattern and colour!

The headboard

Boho-country-bedroom

Image credit: Dominic Blackmore

Go from Zzzz to zing in an instant with a brightly upholstered headboard. A buttoned-back will add a little sophistication and ensure your room doesn’t look too childish.

Buy now: Ideal Home Porter fabric headboard, from £229, Very

The baskets

One good thing about a boho look is that a little clutter isn’t the end of the world – if anything, it only adds to the charm. That said, too much is still a bad thing, so keep things under control with a few rope baskets. Now there’s no excuse to leave clothes on the floor!

Buy now: Ideal Home white rope baskets with tassels, £44.99 for two, Ideal Home

The rug

Natural fibre rugs in seagrass, sisal or jute are hardwearing, and their texture and tone add a warm, rustic feel to any space. Our Very option comes in a choice of sizes, so they’ll work in any size of room.

Buy now: Ideal Home Jute rug, from £24.99, Very

The chest of drawers

Boho-country-bedroom-2

Image credit: Dominic Blackmore

A classic country-style chest in warm oak introduces a smart edge that balances out boho patterns and accessories, and acts as an anchor point or the country look.

Buy now: Ideal Home Normandy chest, £299, Very

The statement seat

Boho-country-bedroom-3

Image credit: Dominic Blackmore

Go for an element of surprise with a Mid-century inspired chair. Pair with folksy framed floral prints, and place a side table nearby as a place to rest that first coffee of the day or late-night hot chocolate.

Buy now: Ideal Home Papillion large fabric chair, £399, Very

We can’t wait for our Sunday morning lie in!

