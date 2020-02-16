We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cox & Cox is just one of those lifestyle emporiums where everything leaves us feeling inspired. Simple everyday items feel beautiful. A fine example are these adorable toy storage baskets, shaped like whales.

The Scandi-looking felt baskets are attractive enough to let toys live in any room, even house proud livings rooms.

Cox & Cox even manage to make their storage solutions effortlessly cool…

These felt whale baskets are ready for storing toys in the most fun fashion.

The desirable lifestyle brand shared the image of the fabulous felt whales with fans on Instagram. Met with 1,385 likes and 10o plus emotive comments, such as…

‘Love love love these!!’ says one delighted fan.

Another, rather emotionally, writes, ‘These are so cute my heart hurts 😌’.

‘Awww these are cute 💕’ agrees another.

‘Soooo cute 🐳’ adds one obvious whale fan.

‘These are adorable!!’ exclaims one follower.

Described by the brand, ‘Our set of two large and small felt whales are on hand to carry all those toys when its tidy up time. Wonderfully characterful our baskets are crafted from felt, with the sweetest little tails and faces.’

With the largest measuring 25cm in height and 51cm wide the set is plenty enough to accommodate even the most generous of toy collections.

Buy now: Felt Whale Storage bags, £45 set of 2, Cox & Cox

The brand has a natural talent for making everything in our homes look effortlessly stylish. Even everyday objects feel elegant and desirable thanks to whatever magic they conjure up at Cox & Cox.

Oh to be able to buy everything from this lush store – we can dream!