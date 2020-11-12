Le Creuset sale 2020 – we reveal early Black Friday discounts on casseroles and more at Amazon and Wayfair

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Le Creuset is a key brand to look out for during the seasonal sales. If you’re a fan of this iconic French brand you can cash in big time in the Black Friday Le Creuset sale..

Where can I buy cheap Le Creuset?

With better than 40 per cent off key cast iron dishes and more, during seasonal sales – such as Black Friday – is the prime time to bag yours. We’ve been on the look out – Amazon and Wayfair are, so far, offering the best Le Creuset sale prices around! With the likes of John Lewis and QVC sure to follow on with further discounts.

Thanks to Black Friday discounts, all budgets can afford to kit the kitchen out with this premium cookware. Cook up a storm with the best-selling Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron dishes and the supreme 3-Ply Stainless steel pans, all at better prices.

Amazon Le Creuset cookware – up to 40% off, the online retailer updates the deals daily

Wayfair Le Creuset sale – enjoy big discounts across the whole collection

When it comes to the Le Creuset Cast Iron we say go with a bold colour choice to inject personality to your cooking. Or choose a neutral colour for a more classic look. Playing it safe with neutral also means no matter what’s ‘on trend’, your dishes will always be in style – making them more timeless and cost-efficient.

Amazon Black Friday Le Creuset sale

Le Creuset Cast Iron Griddle, Oval with 2 Practical Handles: was £110, Now £87.99

This oval cast iron grill plate offers optimal frying results due to even heat distribution. Ideal for grilling chicken, steaks, fish and vegetables it’s recommended for use with fat or oil. The 37cm wide dish is ideal for all ovens and range cookers, including induction. View Deal

Le Creuset Enamelled Stoneware Classic Teapot: was £45, Now £23

It’s not all about the Cast Iron cookware, the matching tableware is just as desirable. The strong stoneware offers lasting heat retention perfect for a teapot, withstanding temperatures up to 260°C. But it does come with a 10-year guarantee just to be sure. The 1.3L stoneware classic teapot serves 3-4 cups View Deal

Wayfair Black Friday Le Creuset sale

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Oval Casserole: was £259, Now £199.50

The classic Casserole is one of the most famous dishes. The hearty 4.7L cooking companion needs no explanation, especially for winter cuisine – just think stews and casseroles. This ‘Satin Black’ version is the most on-trend for kitchens of 2021, as we see black becoming increasingly popular as colour choice. View Deal

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Oval Casserole: was £259, Now £199.50

The same classic 4.7L 29cm Casserole is discounted in the vibrant ‘Cerise’ red too. Red has proven to be a popular choice for kitchens over the years, particularly country style kitchens View Deal Le Creuset Stoneware Large Heritage Rectangular Dish: was £62, Now £41

This is one of the more affordable heritage stoneware dishes. Its design makes it a very versatile piece for your everyday roasting, baking, marinating and serving. Easy-grip scalloped handles mean it’s safe and effortless to move around, while deep side walls bring you plenty of cooking space. View Deal

Why is Le Creuset so expensive?

The Le Creuset iconic cast-iron cookware is a highly desirable brand for kitchens everywhere, thanks to its superior cooking attributes. The cast iron distributes and retains heat evenly without hotspots to ensure that you get the best results each time; whether you’re simmering, baking or roasting.

Buying a classic cast iron cookware set is an investment. It’s a big initial outlay, but Le Creuset dishes will stand the test of time! When you work out the cost per use, there’s no quibbling the value of owning great cookware. Especially with winter on the way, a casserole dish is invaluable.

And while it’s regarded in such supreme excellence, it does mean it’s rather expensive – too expensive for some budgets, sadly.

Now is the time to finally snap up the dream Le Creuset set you’ve been hankering after.

Trust us, you will not regret buying these pans at the best price you can– we love ours, it’s worth every penny!