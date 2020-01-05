Are you thinking of going grey… in the kitchen? You’re not alone. Silvery and graphite shades are fast replacing white as the go-to hues for cabinetry, a trend reflected in Magnet’s latest launches.

So if you’ve decided that, after a possibly traumatic Christmas juggling a turkey and trimmings in a kitchen that wasn’t fit for purpose, it’s time for a total refit, you should definitely give these ranges a look.

Magnet’s new grey kitchens for 2020

1. Tribeca – best for modern style

It’s no coincidence that that this brand-new cabinetry is named after a cool New York neighbourhood – it certainly brings contemporary, urban drama to a room.

Pair the Graphite finish with industrial elements such as exposed brick, dark and rustic wood and oversized metal lighting for the perfect nod to loft living.

Enquire online: Tribeca, from £3,136 for an eight-unit kitchen, Magnet

2. Integra Nova – best for upgrading from white

For those nervous of moving away from white, the pale Nova Matt Grey of these Integra units may be more your speed. The unfussy slab doors are super-practical and easy on the eye, and work with pretty much any worktop, be it wood, granite or composite. For small, poorly-lit kitchens where dark shades might absorb too much light, it’s a winner.

Enquire online: Integra Nova, from £2,960 for an eight-unit kitchen, Magnet

3. Tatton – best on a budget

You might already be familiar with Magnet’s Tatton units – the Shaker-influenced style is, after all, a bestseller. However, they now come in two new matt finishes – Graphite, shown, and Midnight (a very dark blue).

The great thing about Tatton for anyone tightening their belts after a big Christmas spend is that it’s among Magnet’s most affordable kitchen ranges. Prices start from £1,771 for an eight-unit model kitchen.

Enquire online: Tatton, from £1,771 for an eight-unit kitchen, Magnet

Incidentally, Which? recently awarded Magnet its Best Buy award for both pre-built and flat-pack kitchen units. So you can rest assured these cabinets are quality.