We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This nifty kitchen appliance ticks two feelgood boxes in one go. Making sparkling water in a matter of seconds, the Prime SodaStream Spirit sparkling water maker deal will keep you hydrated as part of a healthy lifestyle, and reduce plastic waste, helping to save you up to a staggering 1,282 single-use plastic bottles over 4 years.

So while you’re browsing this year’s Amazon Prime Day deals, make sure you don’t miss snapping up the SodaStream Spirit with a £30 discount – a saving of 35% – from 8pm tonight. This flash deal is only available for two hours or while stocks last. This stylish compact sparkling water maker also comes with a one litre reusable, BPA free, carbonating bottle.

Prime SodaStream Spirit sparkling water maker deal

SodaStream Spirit sparkling water maker with reusable bottle: was £69.99, now £39.99, Amazon



From 8pm tonight, for two hours or while stocks last, this stylish compact sparkling water maker is reduced by £30 – that’s 35% off. The SodaStream Spirit makes fresh fizzy water at the touch of a button, so you can keep hydrated with delicious soft drinks, cocktails and more at home. Eliminating the need to buy carbonated water in single use bottles, this is an eco-friendly investment for your kitchen.

View deal: SodaStream Spirit sparkling water maker with reusable bottle, was £69.99, now £39.99, Amazon

Ideal Home’s Editor, Heather Young, invested in one for her own kitchen. She says, ‘I was on a mission to increase my daily water intake, but water straight out of the tap just wasn’t cutting it for me. I’m a fan of fizzy water, but was trying to cut down on plastic waste, so the SodaStream Spirit sparkling water maker was the perfect solution. Now I have sparkling water at the touch of a button.’

And Heather isn’t the only one getting in a fizz over her retro kitchen appliance. It turns out This Morning’s Eamonn Holmes is also a fan of the SodaStream.

The SodaStream Spirit sparkling water maker is a real family favourite in Ideal Home Editor Heather Young’s home. ‘My 11-year-old twins love making their own sparkling water,’ she says. ‘They mix it with sugar-free squash so they feel like they’re getting a fizzy drink. It’s a healthier alternative to high sugar canned or bottled options.’

If you grab yourself a SodaStream Spirit tonight, make sure to share your drinks and cocktail recipes with us on our Facebook page!