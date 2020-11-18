We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Feeling constricted and frustrated that your corded vacuum can only go so far? Well, take a look at these amazing Black Friday Shark cordless vacuum deals!

Tugging on your vacuum cord when you’re cleaning halfway up the stairs is a very annoying feeling. It’s a drawback that no longer needs to exist, as not only can you buy a great Shark cordless vacuum, you can grab a bargain with these Black Friday deals!

With Black Friday just around the corner, we reveal some of the best Shark cordless vacuum deals on the market.

Best Black Friday Shark cordless vacuum deals 2020

Best Black Friday Shark cordless stick vacuum deals

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: Was £349.99, Now £199.99

Save £150 on this luxury Limited Edition Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner. The vacuum battery allows for 40 minutes run-time. Glide it over hard floors and carpets with the twin tech floored. The Anti Hair Wrap technology means you won’t get in a tangle next time your vacuum. Available with five accessories including a true pet tool and car detail kit. View Deal

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Flexology: Was £479.99, Now £299.99

Enjoy up to 80 minutes of run time thanks to the twin battery. This vacuum features the very best of Shark vacuum cleaner technology, including Anti Hair Wrap, Flexology and Shark’s signature DuoClean floored. All that for just £299.99. The vacuum also comes with a true pet tool to tackle hairy sofas. View Deal

Shark Flexology True Pet Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: Was £549, Now £349

Make a saving of £200 when you pick up this powerful cordless vacuum cleaner in the Curry’s Black Friday sale. It boasts up to 120 minutes of run time, enough to go round your home twice without recharging. If you have a pet this is the perfect vacuum for you as the model comes with a motorised attachment specially designed to lift pet hairs from the floor and furniture. Thanks to a flexible wand you’ll be able to reach the vacuum under coffee tables and sofas. Never miss a spot again. View Deal

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: Was £379, Now £219

Save £160 on this hard-working Shark Cordless stick vacuum cleaner. The battery can store 40 minutes of run time. And added perk is the Flexology wand that allows you to bend the vacuum cleaner under low-lying furniture such as beds and sofas. An LED headlight will even help illuminate hidden dust so you never miss a spot again. View Deal

Best Black Friday Shark cordless upright vacuum deals

Shark Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner: Was £350.19, Now £319.00



This cordless upright features a removable lithium-Ion battery pack that provides 50 minutes of runtime. Glide across carpets and hard floors with the DuoClean floorhead. Plus, it comes with Shark’s famous anti-hair wrap technology, so you don’t have to untangle any of the mess anymore. View Deal

Best Black Friday Shark cordless handheld vacuum deals

Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Twin Battery: Was £179.99, Now £99.99

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the twin battery Shark Handheld Vacuum Cleaner. This sleek cordless handheld is ideal for a quick clean up. Included are crevice and pet tools, while its one-touch easy empty function takes the hassle out of cleaning it. Although it’s got an 18-minute runtime, its quick charging base means it’ll always be ready for action. View Deal

Are Shark cordless vacuums better than Dyson?

Both Shark and Dyson vacuums have their pros and cons, but when you look at the main specs, you’ll often notice two things. The first is that, by and large, Dyson tend to have a tad more power than a Shark. Also, Dyson tend to be that bit heavier. So if you are worriesd about tackling cobwebs at ceiling height or lugging your vacuum up stairs, you may prefer Shark. Whereas if cleaning power is everything, you might prefer dyson.

Each brand also has its own specific technologies. For example, Shark’s legendary anti-hair wrap technology prevents pet and human hair from wrapping around the cleaning head, improving suction and meaning you don’t have to detangle it by hand.

Should I buy a cordless vacuum?

Cordless vacuums have come on leaps and bounds in the past few years. Granted, they can’t always offer quite the power that a plugged in corded model can, but they are inching closer.

Another big improvement is in run time. Where once a cordless vac might only go 15-20 minutes before the power faded and eventually died, now you can expect the best to run at full suction for a full hour.

And with all the tools and technology you’d expect from a corded vacuum, there really are fewer and fewer reasons not to go cordless these days.