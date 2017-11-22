B&Q Christmas tree deal! Real Nordman Fir on sale for just £15

These full and fresh 5ft Christmas trees will be available at just £15, in store from 1st December

There is nothing quite like the wonderful pine fresh smell of a real Christmas tree, and this deal from B&Q is bound to get your festive senses going.

The Nordam Fir is eco-friendly and has great needle retention meaning less mess to clean up! The 5ft real Nordman Fir Christmas tree’s will be in store to buy as of the 1st December 2017, £15 B&Q. This is an in store only price deal.

The B&Q Christmas tree harvest starts now and ramps up in intensity through until mid-December. A whopping 20,000 trees are cut and netted daily across 480 acres of beautiful Aberdeenshire farmland in Scotland. The fresh trees then typically arrive in B&Q stores within one day and can make their way into your home at Christmas for as little as £15!

Nordman Fir real Christmas trees are by far the most popular Christmas tree variety in the UK. It has impressive glossy, rich green foliage on tiered branches making this tree perfect for displaying large and decorative baubles. It is best known for its fantastic needle holding ability and soft family-friendly needles.

When buying this tree you will also be safe in the knowledge that B&Q Christmas trees are grown in the UK like other agricultural crops and new trees are planted to replace those that have been cut, enabling the long growing cycle of six to ten years to continue. Each year the number of trees planted by B&Q’s main supplier in Aberdeenshire is greater than the number harvested to ensure that the approach to sourcing real Christmas trees is responsible and forest-friendly. Well done B&Q!



Buy now: Alternatively, you can buy the 5ft real Nordman Fir Christmas tree online for £22, B&Q



A 5ft tree is the perfect size for most regular sized homes and will make a beautiful focal point throughout the festive period. However, if you do want to super-size and go large, then there are a selection of larger sizes available up almost 9ft, priced £68 – wow, that’s going to need a lot of baubles!