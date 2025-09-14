Step aside pumpkins, mushroom footstools are the autumnal decor I’m seeing in every stylish home this year

Step aside pumpkins, as mushrooms are the number one piece of seasonal decor I’m seeing in every stylish home this autumn, and one thing I can’t get enough of is the rise of the mushroom footstool.

For years, a pumpkin has long been associated with the pinnacle of autumnal home decor trends , but 2025 has seen a swift shift towards more fungi furniture. In particular, I’ve seen the Dunelm Mushroom Footstool (£49) all over my Instagram feed, but I’m not complaining - it looks great!

This retro trend has its roots within ‘70s style and is representative of the shift we’re seeing towards nostalgia within trends. Mushroom footstools are cosy, practical and perfect for the upcoming season.

A footstool is a practical addition to any living room , providing extra storage space to tuck away spare blankets, remotes and excess clutter. Despite taking up minimal floor space, they’re a brilliant storage solution, especially for small living rooms .

Mushroom footstools take this practical solution and add even more visual interest, turning this storage solution into a stylish piece of decor, too.

The social media-favourite Dunelm Mushroom Footstool (£49) in green (Image credit: Dunelm)

‘The popularity of mushroom footstools taps into the broader 1970s-inspired retro revival,’ explains Stuart Murray, Founder, Retrovintage .

‘After years of sharp, minimalist interiors, people are gravitating towards curved, organic shapes that feel cosier and more inviting. The rounded silhouette and playful proportions of a mushroom stool give rooms a soft, nostalgic edge without demanding a full style makeover. It’s a small, affordable piece that instantly pays homage to vintage design, which makes it an easy trend for consumers to adopt.’

(Image credit: Dunelm)

And this trend is likely to continue into 2026, too, due to the versatile and stylish design. Retro interiors are only gaining momentum right now, take the nineties styles back in fashion for example. So, if you’re a fan of sweeping curves and vintage colour schemes, mushroom footstools are an excellent way to express this.

‘This trend is unsurprising, as many mushroom footstools are made using materials like velvet, sherpa or fleece, meaning that they can be easily inserted into any interior style. Footstools that have hidden compartments can be great for use in bedrooms, as their extra storage space can be used for blankets or toys to keep a room tidy,’ says Lee Trethewey, interiors expert at Sustainable Furniture .

‘It is likely that this trend will last into 2026, as the design and materials used to make mushroom footstools mean they can complement a wide range of interior design styles. Their practicality will also contribute to their longevity, as they can be turned into extra seating or used as secret storage.’

Shop the trend

John Lewis & Partners John Lewis Anyday Mushroom Footstool, Brown Chenille £69 at John Lewis This footstool is made from plush chenille material, making it a comfotable spot to perch or rest your feet at the end of a long day. Mushroom Velvet Storage Footstool £49 at Dunelm Doubling up as extra storage, this mushroom stool is a great addition to your living room. Plus, it's creamy colourway will suit any colour scheme. Living and Home Cute Mushroom-Shaped Velvet Pouf Footstool Was £60 now £29 at Debenhams Snap this bargain footstool up while it's on sale. It's velvet material and plush 'head' makes it a comfortable place to rest.

Will you be replacing your pumpkins in favour of mushrooms?