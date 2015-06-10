The latest looks for outdoor lighting

By

Get the summer al fresco glow with these ambient outdoor lighting ideas from Country Homes & Interiors

Create ambience in your summer garden with stylish outdoor lighting. Whether dining alfresco by warming candlelight, guiding the way for garden party guests down a lantern adorned path, or enhancing the beauty of summery blooms with tree strung fairy lights – be sure to cast the right glow with decorative yet practical lighting solutions.

Nautical style
In a stable and enclosed holder, candles can be used safely on a deck or patio. ‘These lanterns are perfect for outdoor entertaining – with robust rope handles and a chunky netting cover, they will bring coastal chic to any outdoor space,’ says Amanda Darley, Director Adventino.

Gentle glow
‘Create ambience for evening entertaining with elegant lighting,’ says Luisa Caporizzo, Lighting Sales Leader, Ikea. These solar-powered lights are LEDs, which consume up to 85% less energy and last 20 times longer than incandescent bulbs.

Solvinden/Solarvet solar-powered LED light chain, L7m, Â£20, Ikea.

Shape shifter
Dress a tree or follow the outline of garden features to create a stunning effect when night falls. ‘Our pure white LEDs are strung on a thin clear wire that’s almost invisible, so all you see is the light effect,’ says Jemma Jaques, Graphic Designer, Cox & Cox. ‘They look stunning wrapped around branches.’

Naked Wire lights, from Â£15.50 for 5m, Cox & Cox.

Top tip…
Keep mosquitoes at bay in the evening with citronella candles.

