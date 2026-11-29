We’re barely into the winter months, and my hallway is already working overtime. Shoes and boots are cluttering the floor, muddy footprints are being tracked onto my carpets, and that’s before I add Christmas hosting duties into the mix. That’s why I was intrigued when I saw this new 3 Tier Wooden Shoe Rack for £12 at Dunelm .

Of course, it’s not hard to find clever shoe storage under £50 , but it is hard to find a solution that suits smaller homes. Many options are big, bulky, and annoyingly permanent, and they take up too much space when all I need is something temporary that I can move from room to room as and when I need it.

And that’s why I added Dunelm’s new shoe rack straight to my basket. Not only will it handle the extra shoes stepping into my house this Christmas, but the handy shelves are ideal for other rooms, too. Personally, I’m going to use it as towel storage in my bathroom!

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

Dunelm 3 Tier Wooden Shoe Rack £12 at Dunelm

Naturally, the elephant in the room is that this shoe rack won’t blow me - or anyone - away on the aesthetics front. It’s a cheap-and-cheerful wooden shoe rack with a simple design and three tiers of space for up to nine pairs of shoes.

It definitely prioritises form over function, but that’s where the £12 price tag comes in. After all, pretty shoe storage tends to run into the hundreds of pounds, not the tens.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

But for something that’s going to hold muddy shoes and keep a hallway tidy , it ticks a lot of boxes - especially if you have a small hallway like mine, as it can be tucked up against the wall.

And while I swore by the Storivo Shoe Organiser Box (£16 on Amazon) for Christmas hosting last year, I’ve since moved house, and my new, narrow hallway needs something a little less chunky. This rack fits the bill perfectly.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After trying multiple shoe storage solutions over the years, I’ve also learned that airflow matters more than I initially thought, and the slatted design of this Dunelm shoe rack is a must-have in winter. It’ll let wet shoes dry out, and stinky ones air out.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

And it’s this size, shape, and design that makes me think this shoe rack will work well in other rooms, too. I can imagine using it to keep guest towels nearby in the bathroom, and even using the top shelf to keep toiletries within reach.

If I had a pantry (that’s the dream), I’d even consider using it to store my pots, pans and extra Christmas food - but I think it could work just as well in the bottom of a wardrobe, or as living room storage for books, magazines, remotes and board games.

But even if you decide to use it for its intended purpose, just remember that a single shoe rack isn’t going to solve all of your winter floorcare dilemmas . I recommend keeping one of the best vacuum cleaners and mops on hand over this muddy season, so your floors stay spotless.

Alternatives to consider

Dunelm 5 Tier Extendable Metal Shoe Rack £18 at Dunelm An extendable shoe rack like this can also work wonders if you're short on space. Simple extend it when you have guests over, but make is smaller when you don't! Storivo Storivo Shoe Storage Organiser Box 16 Pairs £16.99 at Amazon UK I haven't stopped raving about this shoe storage box since I bought it last year, and I now have three of them around the house for when I need them. YMYNY Ymyny Small Shoe Storage Bench With Cushion £26 at Amazon UK I love this as a way to hide shoes in a hallway, and it has the added bonus of being a seat so you have somewhere to sit when you're putting your shoes on.

I'm not letting shoes ruin my Christmas, and you shouldn't either!