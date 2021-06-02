We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Have you recently given your outdoor space an update with some budget garden ideas? If you have, you could win £1,000 worth of Aldi vouchers by entering the ‘Aldi-Fresco’ competition.

The discount store has today launched a nationwide search for the UK’s best alfresco area. Research shows that 32 million Brits have – or plan to – improve their outdoor areas for summer.

If you’re one of them, you could win a year’s supply of vouchers. The supermarket is calling on anyone who has made a creative alfresco area to come forward and showcase their outdoor living room ideas and backyard upgrades.

Whether you have made your own outdoor kitchen or brought your garden bar ideas to life by transforming an old shed – you could be in with a chance. Entries will be judged by a couple whose amazing garden transformation became a social media sensation.

Shelley and Ashley Sargeant were chosen by Aldi to judge the Aldi-Fresco entries. The couple received thousands of comments and likes on Facebook after posting pictures showing how they totally transformed their garden using just timber from discarded pallets.

Shelley said, ‘Our back garden was lacking some lustre so we decided on a re-fresh. We are quite resourceful, so managed to upscale our entire area using just pallets! Now it’s the perfect spot for outdoor get-togethers and BBQs with family and friends.’

‘The positive response to the revamp has been overwhelming. We were delighted that Aldi asked us to be part of their Aldi-Fresco competition and can’t wait to see the entries.

‘We’ll be judging based on creativity, resourcefulness, and style,’ Shelley adds.

DIY fans keen to be in with a chance of winning should visit Aldi’s Facebook page or Twitter page. To enter, simply share a picture of your renovated backyard using the hashtag #RaisingTheBarbeque.

Entries open from today until 23rd June. What would you do with £1,000 Aldi shopping vouchers?