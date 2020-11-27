We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As much as I love picking out a new wallpaper, or debating what colour to paint my walls, nothing gives me more satisfaction than lighting a candle and letting it fill a room with transforming scent. And let’s face it, it’s a lot easier than decorating. So today, I’ve got my eye out for the best Black Friday candle deals.

I’ll keep some for myself, give a few to my ever-deserving family and friends and stash the rest in my ‘gift drawer’ for the months ahead.

When it comes to sensational smells, I’m a big fan of Neom, The White Company and (if budget allows) Diptyque. I’ve also been impressed with TK Maxx’s own-brand home fragrances – I’m currently enjoying a ‘DW Home, Peony Petals’ hand-poured candle as I type.

Over the years, I’ve learned the importance of scent, longevity, and an even burn. So with all that in mind, these are the candles I’ll be popping in my Black Friday basket.

Black Friday candle deals – quick links

Black Friday candle deals – Amy’s top five

These are my perfumed picks, in no particular order. I’ll be keeping an eye on the offers, so you get the best you can buy.

I hope you can take advantage of these amazing offers, and enjoy their fabulous fragrance. My love of a bargain is far from snuffed out, so check back soon for more deals for the home.