As much as I love picking out a new wallpaper, or debating what colour to paint my walls, nothing gives me more satisfaction than lighting a candle and letting it fill a room with transforming scent. And let’s face it, it’s a lot easier than decorating. So today, I’ve got my eye out for the best Black Friday candle deals.
I’ll keep some for myself, give a few to my ever-deserving family and friends and stash the rest in my ‘gift drawer’ for the months ahead.
When it comes to sensational smells, I’m a big fan of Neom, The White Company and (if budget allows) Diptyque. I’ve also been impressed with TK Maxx’s own-brand home fragrances – I’m currently enjoying a ‘DW Home, Peony Petals’ hand-poured candle as I type.
Over the years, I’ve learned the importance of scent, longevity, and an even burn. So with all that in mind, these are the candles I’ll be popping in my Black Friday basket.
Black Friday candle deals – quick links
- 3-for-2 on Neom candles: Save now at Look Fantastic
- Diptyque’s signature candles: 20% off at Selfridges, but be quick!
- Christmas spiced gel candle: 25% discount at Argos
- Radley Sleepy Head scented candle: Great deal at Debenhams
- Pomegranate classic candle: Get 20% off at The White Company
Black Friday candle deals – Amy’s top five
These are my perfumed picks, in no particular order. I’ll be keeping an eye on the offers, so you get the best you can buy.
Diptyque Roses scented candle: Was £47, Now £37.60, Selfridges
Selfridges is offering a fantastic 20% off Diptyque candles, but you’ll need to be quick as they’re selling out fast. We love the feminine scent of Roses. 190g, burning time approximately 60 hours. Use code SELFCCE at checkout for the 20% discount.
3 for 2 on Neom candles: £46 each or 3 for £92, Look Fantastic
Neom candles have three wicks for a more even burn, so you really get the most from them. Neom’s signature scents are designed to beat stress, help sleep, boost mood and give you more energy. Pop a few in your trolley and stock up for gifts.
Christmas spice gel candle: Was £12, Now £9, Argos
There’s nothing better than scent to evoke the Christmas mood. This gel candle smells like a blend of Christmas spices and it comes in an intricately decorated pot with LEDs in that light up when the candle is lit. 15 hours burn time.
Radley Sleepy Head lavender and geranium scented candle: Was £25, Now £17.50, Debenhams
Hand-poured in the UK, the lavender and geranium is a calming scent that will bring more restful sleep – the perfect antidote to lockdown anxiety. 220g.
Pomegranate signature candle: Was £20, Now £16, The White Company
Feeling fruity for Christmas, The White Company’s Pomegranate scent is a classic that will last through the holidays and beyond. It comes in a beautiful white gift box, making it a special treat or gift. 140g (approximately 33 hours’ burn time). Use the code MAGICAL20 at checkout for 20% off.
I hope you can take advantage of these amazing offers, and enjoy their fabulous fragrance. My love of a bargain is far from snuffed out, so check back soon for more deals for the home.