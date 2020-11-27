We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Getting a slice of the Posh life has just got a little bit easier. One of our favourite Spice Girl’s most loved candles is currently 20% off in this Selfridges Black Friday Diptyque deal.

Speaking to The Cut, the fashion designer revealed that she couldn’t live without Diptyque’s Figuier candle. She loves the scent so much that there is one always burning in her flagship store and her office.

Victoria Beckham’s favourite scented candle

‘My flagship store on Dover Street is all about awakening the senses, and scent was a really important piece of the store experience. Over time, Diptyque’s Figuier Vert candle has become our signature fragrance,’ The former singer told The Cut.

‘Everyone who walks in always talks about the amazing smell of the store, and that’s just because of the candle. I love the warmth of fig wood so much that I often have one for my office, too.’

Victoria Beckham isn’t the only one who’s a fan of a Diptyque candle. In a surprise video message to a contestant on America’s Got Talent, Meghan Markle revealed her taste for the Diptyque Tubereuse candle. The candle can be seen behind her in her living room.

Meghan Markle’s favourite scent candle

Diptyque candles rarely go in the sale, so this is the perfect opportunity to snap one up. They give off a gorgeous scent, and burn evenly for hours.

Selfridges is currently offering 20% off some of the most popular scents in their range. Each 190 gram candle has a burn time of 60 hours.

This is a Black Friday buy you won’t regret.