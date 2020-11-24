We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Need a new TV that packs a bit more punch? Well, take a look at these incredible Black Friday Samsung TV deals. Samsung has been a key brand at the heart of most Black Friday sales since the American shopping holiday took hold in the UK around ten years ago. And today, we’ve found an incredible offer on its QLED range.

This Black Friday Samsung TV deal from tech retailer Currys is sure to cater for all types of TV lovers. Whether you’re a box-set binger, soap lover, sports fan or film enthusiast.

What makes this Samsung so special?

You can grab the Samsung QE75Q85TATXXU 75″ Smart 4K QLED TV for a huge discount in a range of different sizes. And this Ultra HD TV is a winner. With Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant all on board, it comes in a 49-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch or a HUGE 75-inch size.

Each set boasts Samsung’s state-of-the-art QLED tech, which we’ve explained below – and is a big reason to buy. But first, let’s take a look at how much you’ll save if you choose to buy one of these four sizes.

Black Friday Samsung TV deals

For all you sports addicts, you can use your BT Sport app on this TV. So you can enjoy Premiership football and rugby, and even UF,C in glorious high definition.

What is Samsung QLED?

According to Samsung’s website, ‘A QLED TV is a Quantum dot-based TV, and that Quantum dot material is what makes QLED TVs different from conventional ones.’

A Quantum Dot is made of a special semiconductor material that, in a nutshell, emit very precise coloured light at very efficient speeds. It’s this speed and accuracy that delivers not just very luminous, crisp and bright pictures, but a very true-to-life spectrum of colours on screen.

Samsung believes their inorganic QLED technology is more stable than rivals’ Organic LED or OLED technology, which is says is more susceptible to ‘burn in’. This is where faint traces of a picture – for example a channel’s logo in the top corner of the screen – are ‘burnt in’ to the OLED panel if you watch regularly.

Look out for more great bargains on a range of homeware, kitchenware and much more on Black Friday (27 November) on our website.

Happy shopping!