Need a new TV that packs a bit more punch? Well, take a look at these incredible Black Friday Samsung TV deals. Samsung has been a key brand at the heart of most Black Friday sales since the American shopping holiday took hold in the UK around ten years ago. And today, we’ve found an incredible offer on its QLED range.
This Black Friday Samsung TV deal from tech retailer Currys is sure to cater for all types of TV lovers. Whether you’re a box-set binger, soap lover, sports fan or film enthusiast.
What makes this Samsung so special?
You can grab the Samsung QE75Q85TATXXU 75″ Smart 4K QLED TV for a huge discount in a range of different sizes. And this Ultra HD TV is a winner. With Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant all on board, it comes in a 49-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch or a HUGE 75-inch size.
Each set boasts Samsung’s state-of-the-art QLED tech, which we’ve explained below – and is a big reason to buy. But first, let’s take a look at how much you’ll save if you choose to buy one of these four sizes.
Black Friday Samsung TV deals
Samsung 49-inch QE49Q85TATXXU QLED TV: was £1299, now £899
Like all sizes of this model, all your video content is upscaled to 4K – even if it’s not filmed in 4K. It comes with a stand, so is perfect for a TV unit or to go on top of some furniture.
Samsung 55-inch QE49Q85TATXXU QLED TV: was £1299, now £999
Tired of pesky glare affecting your viewing experience? This QLED telly has an anti-reflective screen. This means that wherever you sit, you have the best seat in the house. A great Black Friday Samsung TV deal.
Samsung 65-inch QE49Q85TATXXU QLED TV: was £1999, now £1499
Usually, smart TVs only have one of Alexa or the Google Assistant built-in. However, this TV is one smart cookie has both and also includes Bixby, Samsung’s own virtual assistant. So this TV has arguably one of the biggest digital collection of TV shows and movies, ever.
Samsung 75-inch QE49Q85TATXXU QLED TV: was £2999, now £2299
You can enjoy this humungous screen with immersive sound. Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound uses up-firing speakers to create a 3D sound that places you right in the heart of the action. It may even be a bit too immersive for those who love to be frightened by a horror movie.
You’ll never run out of things to watch with this TV. It contains a huge number of smart TV services, such as BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, Netflix 4K, Prime Video 4k, Apple TV + and Disney +.
For all you sports addicts, you can use your BT Sport app on this TV. So you can enjoy Premiership football and rugby, and even UF,C in glorious high definition.
What is Samsung QLED?
According to Samsung’s website, ‘A QLED TV is a Quantum dot-based TV, and that Quantum dot material is what makes QLED TVs different from conventional ones.’
A Quantum Dot is made of a special semiconductor material that, in a nutshell, emit very precise coloured light at very efficient speeds. It’s this speed and accuracy that delivers not just very luminous, crisp and bright pictures, but a very true-to-life spectrum of colours on screen.
Samsung believes their inorganic QLED technology is more stable than rivals’ Organic LED or OLED technology, which is says is more susceptible to ‘burn in’. This is where faint traces of a picture – for example a channel’s logo in the top corner of the screen – are ‘burnt in’ to the OLED panel if you watch regularly.
