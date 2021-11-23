10 cult cleaning buys we have tried and loved – and they’re on sale for Black Friday

Flash Speed Mop Starter Kit | Was £22.99 , now £11.99 at Amazon Lovers of this mop say it is perfect for keeping on top of daily spills quickly and easily. Simply fix a wipe to the head of the mop, swish over the floor and you will have clean surfaces scented with lemony freshness. The single use wipes can be recycled with Terra Cycle too.

Zoflora 12pc x 120ml Assorted Disinfectant All Purpose Cleaner | Now £17.76 at Amazon

You can’t have a cult cleaning buy list without Zoflora. The beautifully fragranced disinfectant kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses and can be used to clean sinks, drains, toilets, dishcloths and hard surfaces. No wonder it is loved by Mrs Hinch and her army of Hinchers. View Deal

Where to shop for cult cleaning buys

There are a few stores that have really caught on to the lucrative nature of the cleaning industry. After all, when it comes to cleaning products and solutions, the more you use, the more you need to buy, so return custom is guaranteed if you stock the best things. We love to find a deal, and also bulk buy where we can and we find the following places are great for keeping our cleaning cupboards well stocked.

How to find the next cult cleaning buy

Getting ahead of the crowd is a common mission for beauty bloggers and the fashion crowds, and it is no different for the big names in cleaning. If you follow these top cleaning accounts on Instagram it is likely they (and therefore you) will know about the next big thing before the ads even hit our screens.

So what kind of things are we all looking for in the next ‘it’ cleaning product? Of course anything that can cut time or make cleaning easier is a big win. Then as the world becomes more conscious of our effects on the environment anything that cuts use of toxic chemicals or reduces plastic is quick to gain cult following.

Finally, there are lots of products that aim to make cleaning as enjoyable as possible. This is often achieved with adding scent to the product to make it so good it could rival the best home fragrance, and makes the room you have cleaned smell divine for hours after. Other brands will give their cleaning products and tools an iconic design, pretty enough to make an Instaworthy cleaning caddy shot. We can certainly appreciate anything that leaves the cupboard under the sink looking as neat as the home it has just helped clean.