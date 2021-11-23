10 cult cleaning buys we have tried and loved – and they’re on sale for Black Friday

Cleaning might be an arduous necessity for some, but for over 400,000 people using the cleaning products hashtag on Instagram, it is a hobby, if not an obsession. In the past 18 months, cleaning and organising has become a popular pastime for various reasons (including being at home a lot more), but as the rise of cleaning stars like Mrs Hinch and Lynsey Crombie shows, keeping your home looking its best is on a par with self care, fashion and beauty.
With the trend in cleaning, so too has there been a trend for cult cleaning buys. We are talking about the best cleaning products according to these ‘cleanfluencers’ and the items many of us buy in bulk, neatly stowed away in our cleaning cupboards. On top of the various solutions, pastes and sprays, there are a number of tools and accessories that every cleaning pro must have to make cleaning easy, quick and – dare we say it – fun.
Read on to see our pick of some of the best cult cleaning buys out there. Most of them are at their lowest prices too, thanks to the latest round of Black Friday home deals, meaning a germ-free and sparkling clean home has never been easier, or cheaper.
Cult cleaning buys Black Friday deals
SonicScrubber Household Electrical Cleaning Brush | Now £18.99 at Amazon
You have probably seen these in cleaning videos on social media. These electrical scrubbers make easy work of lifting grime and can cut cleaning time by as much as 57 per cent. With interchangeable heads to reach every crevice, people love this tool for taking the physical effort out of scrubbing.
Dyson V11 Absolute Nickel/Blue Cordless Vacuum Cleaner |
Was £599, now £499 at Dyson
This is up there with the best cordless vacuum cleaners, but we have to admit that the usual price is a little off-putting. So we are very glad to see it with £100 off and can’t wait to get our hands on the power of corded in a cordless with up to 60 minutes of battery life to boot.
Kärcher WV2 Plus D500 Window Vac |
Was £60, now £35 at B&Q
Try and find a cleaning enthusiast without this product in their cupboard. It not only clears condensation from windows, but can also be used for leaving a streak-free finish on mirrors, splashbacks and even shower screens. With £25 off, we definitely recommend taking advantage of this deal, or buying it for any friend with single glazed misty windows.
Asobeage Toilet Brush and Holder |
Was £13.99, now £11.04 at Amazon
Trust us to get excited by a toilet brush but we aren’t the only ones. Queen of Clean Lynsey Crombie was singing the praises of this silicone toilet brush this summer as it reaches all the nasty crevices, and has a breathable holder that is less likely to get that festering puddle of who knows what. The silver one is on offer, but there is a pretty rose gold one too.
Shark Klik n’ Flip Automatic Steam Mop |
Was £149.99, now £99.99 at Shark
This nimble steam mop was given 4.5 stars out of 5 in our list of the best steam cleaners. It is very quick to heat and has a large, but agile head that is easy to manoeuvre – just what you need for a deep clean without harsh chemicals in no time at all. And because the cleaning head flips over, you get twice as much floor coverage from one pad!
Stardrops The Pink Stuff 500g |
RRP £1, now £0.89 at The Range
Everyone on the Ideal Home team who has tried this cleaning paste can’t fault the stuff. We have used it on everything from grubby, stained ceramic sinks, to rusty barbecues. It is abrasive but mild enough to use on a multitude of surfaces and does wonders removing burnt on grease from oven doors. At just 89p we will be putting a few in our baskets.
Flash Powermop Starter Kit |
Was £32, now £18.69 at Amazon
Mrs Hinch fans will recognise one of her favourite tools for a quick floor clean. This battery powered mop sprays cleaning solution in its path meaning no fiddling around with a bucket and no dipping your mop in mucky water. The kit includes 500ml solution, batteries and 10 refill pads.
Numatic Henry HVR160 Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner |
Was £139, now £99 at Currys
We are a bit obsessed with Henry – if you don’t have one at home, likely a friend or relative does. And if you don’t you definitely should grab this deal. It’s not just his friendly face that makes him a cult cleaning classic. He is an all round work horse who can be relied on for any deep clean and is happy to tidy up after little DIY projects in a way your cordless can’t.
Flash Speed Mop Starter Kit |
Was £22.99, now £11.99 at Amazon
Lovers of this mop say it is perfect for keeping on top of daily spills quickly and easily. Simply fix a wipe to the head of the mop, swish over the floor and you will have clean surfaces scented with lemony freshness. The single use wipes can be recycled with Terra Cycle too.
Zoflora 12pc x 120ml Assorted Disinfectant All Purpose Cleaner | Now £17.76 at Amazon
You can’t have a cult cleaning buy list without Zoflora. The beautifully fragranced disinfectant kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses and can be used to clean sinks, drains, toilets, dishcloths and hard surfaces. No wonder it is loved by Mrs Hinch and her army of Hinchers.
Where to shop for cult cleaning buys
There are a few stores that have really caught on to the lucrative nature of the cleaning industry. After all, when it comes to cleaning products and solutions, the more you use, the more you need to buy, so return custom is guaranteed if you stock the best things. We love to find a deal, and also bulk buy where we can and we find the following places are great for keeping our cleaning cupboards well stocked.
- Amazon cleaning products: a great place to bulk buy home care and cleaning products from all brands direct to your door
- Dyson vacuum cleaners: top rated vacuums and floorcare
- Lakeland cleaning page: hundreds of products from innovative laundry and cleaning brands
- The Range cleaning: everything you need to keep your home clean for less
- Shark Clean: vacuums, steam mops and more from Shark
- Vax cleaning range: experts in carpet cleaning and vacuums
- Wilko cleaning range: big savings on big brands
How to find the next cult cleaning buy
Getting ahead of the crowd is a common mission for beauty bloggers and the fashion crowds, and it is no different for the big names in cleaning. If you follow these top cleaning accounts on Instagram it is likely they (and therefore you) will know about the next big thing before the ads even hit our screens.
So what kind of things are we all looking for in the next ‘it’ cleaning product? Of course anything that can cut time or make cleaning easier is a big win. Then as the world becomes more conscious of our effects on the environment anything that cuts use of toxic chemicals or reduces plastic is quick to gain cult following.
Finally, there are lots of products that aim to make cleaning as enjoyable as possible. This is often achieved with adding scent to the product to make it so good it could rival the best home fragrance, and makes the room you have cleaned smell divine for hours after. Other brands will give their cleaning products and tools an iconic design, pretty enough to make an Instaworthy cleaning caddy shot. We can certainly appreciate anything that leaves the cupboard under the sink looking as neat as the home it has just helped clean.