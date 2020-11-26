Debenhams Black Friday deals 2020 – half price bargains now on furniture, lighting, bedding and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

High street favourite Debenhams has always been on our hit-list for stylish homeware. And that’s the case now even more than ever, as it’s offering up to 50% off homeware this Black Friday, on everything from bedding to lighting, tableware to accessories and cushions. Refresh any room in your house with these Debenhams Black Friday deals.

With a whole host of top brands all under one roof (and website!), the Debenhams Home department offers endless choice, with everything you need in one place.

Home highlights for us have always been the Designers at Debenhams collections. Way back in 1993, before high street collabs with designers were the norm, Debenhams was the first to give it a go when it launched its Designers at Debenhams range, with the aim of making top-flight designers affordable to the masses. Since then, designers have come and gone, but Jasper Conran has been on board since day one and his J by Jasper Conran collections are always full of great designs.

Debenhams Black Friday sofa deals

Debenhams’ stylish range of sofas offers something for everyone. Make a statement with a chesterfield design in an standout colour, or play the pared-back card with a timeless grey design. Whatever’s on your wish list, we reckon there’s something to suit your stye in the Debenhams sofas and chairs range…

Debenhams Black Friday bedding deals

With a host of go-to bedding brands including Sanderson, Christy, Murmur and Bedeck as well as the Debenhams stable of top designers like Jasper Conran and Julien Macdonald, Debenham’s bedding range is impressive. Whether you’re a pattern lover, or would never stray from classic white, there are some great buys to be had.

Debenhams Black Friday bedding deals are coming thick and fast, with savings of up to 60% on designer and in-house bedding sets, plus duvets and pillows…

Christy grey ‘Skye Stripe’ double duvet set, was £100 now £50

This simple stripe design is perfect for lovers of neutrals, with the classic ticking stripe pattern adding the perfect amount of interest for a calm, pared-back look. The set is brushed cotton and feels soft and cosy for the colder months. View Deal

Fine Bedding Company 10.5 tog microfibre duvet, was £110, now £55

From the Fine Bedding Company’s Boutique Hotel collection, this soft touch breathable duvet recreates a hotel experience at home. View Deal Sanderson blue cotton Audley duvet cover set, was £110 now £44

Save 60% on this striking duvet set but grab it now as stocks are low! This 100% cotton duvet cover set features large scale florals on one side, with a small-scale geo diamond design on the reverse. View Deal

Debenhams Black Friday lighting deals

The Debenhams lighting range is well-known for its designer looks, and there’s up to 50% off for Black Friday…

Clovis table lamp, was £80 now £40

This brushed brass and glass table lamp is bang on trend, and will add a contemporary glam touch to a side table or console. View Deal

Debenhams Black Friday tableware deals

For Black Friday 2020, Debenhams has pulled together some amazing offers in their tableware department with savings of up to 20%. And that includes products from superstar tableware brand Denby..

Denby Impression mug, was £14 now £11.20

Save 20% on this large stoneware mug – the perfect size for a generous morning coffee. The gorgeous geo design makes this mug just the thing to display on open shelving or on a kitchen dresser. View Deal

Debenhams Black Friday home electrical deals

Debenhams ticks all the boxes when it comes to their home electricals range, with a range that includes everything from food prep, to steam irons from top brands…

Russell Hobbs Supreme steam ultra iron, was £65 now £25

Ceramic soleplate, tick! 2600 watt power output, tick! Continuous steam output 60g per minute, tick! This mega steam iron will make light work of the ironing pile.. View Deal Nespresso limited edition Vertuo plus coffee machine, was £180 now £79

There’s an incredible 56% off this Nespresso pod coffee machine , which can take five capsule size which means five different cup sizes and a perfect brew every time. View Deal

Debenhams Black Friday homeware deals

We love nothing more than those finishing touches that can instantly refresh a room. Whether it’s a pretty candle twinkling on the mantel, or new cushions on the sofa, it’s the little details that add character and instant wow..

J by Jasper Conran green glass vase, was £30 now £24

Green is having a moment in interiors right now. Pop this stunning vase on a shelf to give your room an instant makeover View Deal

Does Debenhams have Black Friday sales?

Indeed it does! And this year, Debenhams Black Friday sale is its biggest ever, with amazing discounts not only on Black Friday itself (27 November) but also in the week leading up to the big sales event. There are bargains to be had across many departments. As well as the Home department, Debenhams is offering up to 50% off across its Men’s, Women’s and Beauty departments.

Are Debenhams returns free?

Most items bought from Debenhams are free to return instore (once stores reopen after lockdown) or through My Hermes. You’ll need the returns form included in your parcel to send items back. If you’ve lost your form, don’t panic! You can head the the Debenhams website and download a new returns form or address label.

Some items bought at Debenhams such as furniture, rugs and art must be returned by courier or DPD, which may incur a delivery charge.

Do Debenhams offer free delivery?

If you’ve spent over £50, delivery is free. Otherwise you’ll pay £3.49 for standard delivery or £3.99 for nominated day delivery.

Click & Collect to all Debenhams stores is temporarily unavailable due to lockdown, but you can have your order delivered to your local Hermes ParcelShop (you’ll have to pay for standard or nominated day delivery).

Get your shopping fix this Black Friday and give your home a whole new look – that’s a win in our book!