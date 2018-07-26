John Lewis shoppers in Birmingham grab slice of Italian living this summer

John Lewis reveals what customers across the country have been buying to fully embrace outdoor living

We’re experiencing a summer like never before, as the nation basks in sunshine – with temperatures of up to 34 degrees C. The glorious weather has shoppers wanting to enjoy the sunshine in style, snapping up on-trend garden accessories galore.

Looking at the hottest buys of the summer John Lewis has revealed some interesting regional trends taking shape.

‘The garden is now definitely an extension of the kitchen and living space,’ says Vicky Angell, Outdoor Living Buyer at John Lewis, ‘meaning we need more room to entertain and relax. Our customers are making the most of the best summer on record in years by investing in outdoor accessories.’

Here’s what shoppers have been buying so far this summer…

Birmingham’s passionate about pizza

Birmingham residents, as well as those living in the North West, have a passion for pizza. When it comes to outdoor cooking they clearly have Italian tastes – with sales of pizza ovens growing hugely over the past year in these regions.

London’s calling for colour

Londoners, particularly those living in the east of the capital, are the biggest fans of bright colours for gardens and outdoor spaces.

‘More customers are becoming braver with outdoor furniture choices. Looking to inject pops of vibrant colour outdoor, using contemporary furniture designs and cutting-edge textile design,’ reveals Vicky.

Hungry Home Counties get grilling

Those in the Home Counties tend to be the biggest foodies, in terms of sales of outdoor cooking accessories. 48 per cent of Fish and Grill Baskets sales this summer were reported in these regions.

Sales of loungers are up in the South

No longer just for holidays. ‘Our sun lounger category is up 21 per cent this year. While garden parasols are up 47 per cent.’ explains Vicky. Shoppers in the South East are looking for stylish shade solutions this summer.

The best-selling store in the South East has reported 32 per cent more parasol sales than the best-selling store in the North of England.

Woven texture proves popular

Video Of The Week

‘Woven and wooden textures are becoming a favourite look for outdoor areas.’ says Vicky. ‘ These materials are dominating spaces, largely down to their versatility and timeless appeal.’

The outdoor bar is soaring in popularity. It’s the ultimate accessory to entertain during summer soirees.

Buy now: Wicker Rattan Tiki Bar with 2 Stools & 2 Chairs, £575, John Lewis

Let’s hope the sun keeps it’s hat on for the foreseeable, so we can continue to enjoy outdoor living.