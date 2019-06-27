Got a garden furniture set that has seen it’s last summer of outdoor entertaining? But not in a position to spend big bucks? You’d do well to pick up a bargain this weekend, as a whole range of Marks & Spencer garden furniture is on sale.
So if you’re looking to update garden furniture this summer, this weekend is your chance to bag a stylish bargain! The sale is only until Monday 31st.
Get gardens looking fabulous Brilliant budget garden ideas to boost outdoor spaces without breaking the bank!
Marks & Spencers garden furniture sale
Shop wisely, and you can get up to 50 per cent off outdoor tables, chairs, heating and more. Our first pick is this Melrose dining set, crafted from solid eucalyptus wood in a weather resistant finish. The version with table and six matching chairs has been reduced by a whopping £399.50!
Buy now: Melrose Dining Table & 6 Chairs, £399.50 (WAS £799), Marks & Spencer
If you’re looking for a smaller-scale dining set, the same design is available as a set with square table and four matching chairs.
Buy now: Melrose Square Table & 4 Chairs, £299.50 (WAS £599), Marks & Spencer
Outdoor sofas are everywhere this year, largely due to the trend of making our outdoors spaces a seamless extension of our interiors. Nothing does this better than a stylish and comfortable corner sofa. With its soft grey finish makes the Melrose corner sofa just might be one of the most desirable design on the block. The generous plump cushions make it as comfy as it is stylish.
But the best thing about it? The price. As part of the Melrose collection, this too is currently 50 per cent.
Buy now: Melrose Corner Sofa, £549.50 (WAS £1099), Marks & Spencer
Among the other gems reduced this weekend are the Lois Coffee Table, down from £99 to £79.20 and this uber cool teak furniture set…
Buy now: Capri Teak Chair, £159.20 (WAS £199), Marks & Spencer
Buy now: Capri teak side Table, £79.20 (WAS £99), Marks & Spencer
Related: Revealed: The 9 poisonous plants to watch out for in our gardens
Remember, this isn’t just garden furniture – it’s M&S garden furniture! Made from sustainable wood with free home delivery as standard for any orders over £50.
Let’s hope the weather lasts. But hey at these prices even if the weather disappoints over the coming months, these pieces certainly won’t.