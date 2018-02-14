You want every aspect of the wedding – down to the tiniest detail – to reflect your taste and character... but what is your ideal location?

From stately homes to luxurious beachside locations, or even just our own humble abode – what are Britons ideal wedding venues?

Research, carried out by marquee supplier Gala Tent, found that over a third of the UK public would choose a historic stately home over locations including the beach or a church hall. This was more than twice the number who picked the second most popular choice – a marquee.

The survey, which received over 600 responses, asked the public ‘What would be your preferred wedding reception venue?’

A total of 36.8% cited stately homes as their reception venue of choice. Marquees, which are often used alongside a main venue to create additional space, received 17.6% of the votes, with one in five women picking the marquee option.

‘Stately homes can provide the perfect romantic backdrop to a wedding; however, often the most striking part of the home is the exterior of the building and the grounds. This is why many couples choose to combine their stately home wedding with a garden marquee, which enables them to view the stunning surroundings while having full control over the decoration, size and layout of the reception space,’ says Managing Director of Gala Tent, Jason Mace.

Lower budget reception options, such as church halls and pub function rooms, drew in 15.3% and 13.9% of the votes respectively and were popular choices among male respondents.

Inspired by current wedding trends in the US, a wedding reception at home tempted 12.4% of respondents.

Beach locations – popular among couples who are keen to have a more personal wedding experience – received very few votes (0.4%). This is possibly due to the associated costs and practicalities of transporting friends and family to far away destinations.

Surprisingly, hotel venues were also only favoured by the minority (0.4%), despite the fact that they often offer large function rooms plus accommodation for visiting guests.

The nation has spoken, but what is your ideal wedding venue?