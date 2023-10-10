I test coffee machines for a living - save £200 this Prime day on my all-time fave Sage purchase
These wish-list Sage machines are on sale for Prime Big Deal Days and the prices are genuinely worth talking about
Let's face it, sometimes sales events can be underwhelming, especially when things that you've been wishing for don't end up with a worthwhile discount.
That's why these Amazon Prime Day Sage deals are worth shouting about, as they allow you to actually get one step closer to securing the coffee machine of your dreams.
It's not hyperbole, some of these cult-classic iterations of the best coffee machines, including The Bambino and The Barista Express, are reduced by nearly £150 today, making right now a great time to shop. I personally got my hands on the Sage Barista Impress Express last year, and I've never looked back.
Not only has my Sage machine changed the coffee game for me, but it's the envy of my friends too. With these discounts, you could achieve the same effect. Here's my look at the Amazon Prime Day Sage deals to snap up right now if you want to make those long-awaited coffee station dreams come true.
Amazon Prime Day Sage deals
Sage the Bambino Espresso Machine |
was £329.95, now £198.99
The opportunity to secure a Sage coffee machine under £200 is not one that comes along often, and with 40% off this is the best coffee machine deal I've seen today. Our five star Sage Bambino review has all the details you need.
Sage the Bambino Plus Espresso Machine |
was £399.95, now £320.00 at Amazon
Like the look of the Bambino but looking to spend a little more in order to get that coffee shop experience at home? For the extra compared to the standard model you'll have access to automatic microform milk texturing with this coffee machine. Fancy.
Sage the Barista Touch Machine, Bean to Cup Coffee Machine |
was £1,049.95, now £778.99 at Amazon
This is Sage's brand new launch, which is why it's such a treat that it's already been reduced for Prime Day. We reviewed it very recently, with our coffee expert deeming it the ultimate bean-to-cup machine to upgrade to.
Sage the Barista Express Espresso Machine |
was £629.95, now £488.99 at Sage
It's always worth doing your research on Prime Day, as sometimes you can find competing prices that are much better than on Amazon. This is one such case and if you shop from Sage, you can save over £100.
FAQs
Is it worth buying a Sage machine on Amazon Prime Day?
There's no way around it, Sage coffee machines are expensive. Even the espresso machine from its range, the Bambino, has an RRP of over £300. It has to be said though, that if you do splash out, you'll find yourself hard-pressed to switch back to another brand.
The machines further up the price range are even better, with the Barista Express Impress topping our guide to the top-rated coffee machines on the market. In short, if you can stretch to the price, we think Sage coffee machines are very much worth the investment.
If you're shopping a Sage coffee machine this Prime Day, be sure to compare prices on Sage and Amazon to make sure you're getting the best deal.
And check back here throughout the event, as we will be updating you with the very best prices if anything changes.
After writing for all of Future's Homes titles, Molly is now an Ecommerce Editor at Ideal Home, working across a range of shopping content to find the best buys for your space. Previously, she was the Staff Writer at TopTenReviews, another Future site, where she covered home content, which to a US audience is anything from turkey fryers to ride-on lawn mowers. Now, she spends her time writing reviews of appliances she’s tested at home and at our testing facility (we're talking air fryers, vacuums, dehumidifiers and more!), as well as curating buying guides. She's a certified Consumer Expert for several product categories after passing a five-step program including hands-on experience, consumer interviews and extensive research into her specialist areas including kitchen appliances and vacuums.
