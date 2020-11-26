We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You have to be quick to nab a bargain during Black Friday, but with these Amazon Lightning deals, you may have to be as quick Usain Bolt on your computer.

For those who don’t know, Amazon giant uses a page called lightning deals during Black Friday and throughout the year. These deals, as they are so aptly named, last only for a few hours with limited stock. So you have to be quick because they can even sell out before the deal has timed out.

But sometimes, as is the case right now on Black Friday, there can be just TOO MANY DEALS. So, in the interests of time and your sanity, Ideal Home has pinpointed three Black Friday Amazon lightning Deals that could be perfect for your home.

Black Friday Amazon Lightning deals

Aluminium shower corner shelf wall basket: was £24.99, now £17.99

Need some more space in the shower for your products? This jet black aluminium shower caddy basket can do just that – and it needs no drilling for it to work! It comes with self-adhesive pads that allow the basket to hang on the wall. At 30% off, its great for renters who can’t drill holes in their bathroom. View Deal Homecho Fabric Dresser Chest with six drawers: was £88.99, now £69.59

A beautiful minimalist fabric dresser chest that allows you to hold clothes as well as doubling for a nightstand to display your books and pictures. Its a strong metal frame completed with wood storage shelves and fabric drawers. And with easy assembly, you can set this up within 30 minutes. View Deal WayGoal Portable Mini Projector: was £57.99, now £43.20

Get 26% off this projector that displays in full HD 1080p, so its perfect for family movie nights, gaming and even karaoke. It includes built-in dual speaker supporting Dolby sound, so it generates cinematic stereo sound and deep bass. Perfect for entertaining the family at Christmas. View Deal

What are Amazon lightning deals?

Lightning Deals can frequently be found throughout Amazon. Typically they can be found on the Today’s Deals or Prime Day page.

During Black Friday there seem to be even more products available at a discounted rate. Those deals are available, one per customer, until the promotion period for the deal ends or all deals are claimed. The length of time that these deals last can vary. Sometimes they are ten hours, others could have a longer time limit.

Lightning Deals are time-sensitive, so complete your order as soon as possible.

What deals can you get?

Absolutely anything. Almost. There are a plethora of deals across tens of thousands of items on Amazon. Whether you need jewellery, medical supplies, kitchenware, luggage, board games or electronics – the Lightning Deals have you covered.

During Black Friday, which is approaching the Christmas period, you could find some brilliant presents or stocking fillers at heavily discounted prices.