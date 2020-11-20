We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Professional organising duo Joanna and Clea from Netflix’s Get Organised with the Home Edit have transformed labelling your home into a work of art. The secret to their custom labels is the Cricut cutting machine.

If you’ve been inspired to get organised this month, now is the perfect time to pick one up with one of these amazing Black Friday Cricut deals. Not just for making labels, the Cricut can be used to make Christmas decorations, birthday cards and so much more.

Black Friday Cricut deals

Cricut Mint Explore Air 2 Black Friday Bundle: Was £380, Now £280

Get started on your Cricut journey with this Black Friday bundle from Hobbycraft. For just £280 you will snap up a Cricut Explore Air 2 and all the tools and vinyl you will need to get going. The Cricut Explore Air is the fastest Cricut machine and perfect for larger designs. View Deal

Cricut Joy Ultimate Starter Kit Bundle: Was £358, Now £288

Save £70 with this Cricut Joy Bundle. The Joy is the best machine to start with if you’re a beginner. It might be small but it is mighty. You can use it to create labels, cards and wall stickers. With the aid of the Cricut mini press you can even customise t-shirts and tote bags. The kit also comes with a handy carry bag for your new best friend. View Deal

Hobbycraft has predicted that the Cricut will be the biggest crafting trends for Christmas this year. With a thriving community on Facebook and Cricut machines flying off the shelves, it seems the Home Edit’s labelling secret is out.

The best part about the Cricut is that it is an incredibly easy way to add a personal touch to your home with just the touch of a button. Even if you’re not the best crafter, this digital cutting machine will help you create stylish professional looking gift tags and even wall art.

All you need to get started is the Cricut design space app. On the app, you can create your designs, or pick one of the existing projects. Simply press a button and your creation will start to come to life.

That’s Christmas, birthdays and all your labelling needs covered in just one handy gadget.