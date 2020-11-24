2020 has turned Britain into a nation of gardeners. Plant and compost sales went through the roof in summer, but just because the mercury is hovering under 10 degrees, doesn’t mean you can neglect your garden. Now is the perfect time to invest a little money and love into your garden with these Black Friday garden deals under £20.

Whether you are on the look out for a storage box, or a composter, this years Black Friday sales have some incredible deals on offer. Buying out of season is always a good idea for scooping up a bargain. However, at this time of year you’d be amazed what you can scoop up for less than 20 quid.

Current circumstances mean a lot more of us will be spending time with our loved ones out in the garden. Make sure yours is looking ship shape with these gardening must-haves.

Black Friday Gardening deals under £20

Keter Hollywood Wood effect Plastic Garden storage box: Was £25, Now £15

If you don’t have the luxury of a shed or garage space, a garden storage box is a must. Save £10 on this sturdy storage box from B&Q. It is waterproof, making it the perfect space to store unopened bags of compost or gardening tools. You can even attach a padlock to the front for extra security.