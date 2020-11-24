2020 has turned Britain into a nation of gardeners. Plant and compost sales went through the roof in summer, but just because the mercury is hovering under 10 degrees, doesn’t mean you can neglect your garden. Now is the perfect time to invest a little money and love into your garden with these Black Friday garden deals under £20.
Whether you are on the look out for a storage box, or a composter, this years Black Friday sales have some incredible deals on offer. Buying out of season is always a good idea for scooping up a bargain. However, at this time of year you’d be amazed what you can scoop up for less than 20 quid.
Current circumstances mean a lot more of us will be spending time with our loved ones out in the garden. Make sure yours is looking ship shape with these gardening must-haves.
Black Friday Gardening deals under £20
Keter Hollywood Wood effect Plastic Garden storage box: Was £25, Now £15
If you don’t have the luxury of a shed or garage space, a garden storage box is a must. Save £10 on this sturdy storage box from B&Q. It is waterproof, making it the perfect space to store unopened bags of compost or gardening tools. You can even attach a padlock to the front for extra security.
Avyvi Expandable Garden Hose Pipe: Was £38.99, Now £16.69
Make watering the plants a doddle with this expandable garden hose currently over half price. Lightweight and durable, this hose is built to last without any worries about leaks or cracks. The hose expands to three times its length – from 33 to 100 feet, making it perfect for spaces short on storage
Spear and Jackson Traditional Bypass and Anvil Secateurs: Was £17.03, Now £12.49
A pair of sharp secateurs is essential to any gardener. Whether you are cutting back a bush or picking some cut flowers for a vase. You can pick up this sturdy set for just £12.49. Both secateurs are finished with non-slip grips, and will tackle anything form green stems to woody material.
Spear and Jackson Neverbend Stainless Hand Tool Gift Set: Was £32.99, Now £16.99
Pick up all the gardening essentials you need in one handy box for just £16.99. The kit includes a weed fork, trowel and transplanting trowel. Each tool head is made from stainless steel and rust resistant. The weatherproofed hardwood handles are durable and should last for years. Treat yourself or a loved one to this handy gardening gift.
Spear and Jackson Kew Gardens Collection Leather Palm Gloves: Was £11.99, Now £6.99
Don’t forget to protect your hands from thorns or dangerous spikes in the garden. This stylish pair of gloves has a leather palm to allow you to firmly grip any gardening tools. They have an stretchy back, and adjustable velcro strap for a perfect fit.
Compact Water Butt Rain Saver Kit: Was £30, Now £20
Make the most of rainy days all year round with this compact water butt for just £20. But it won’t be just £10 your saving by picking up this rain saver kit. You can wave goodbye to a sky-high water bill from watering your garden in Summer. The water butt is compact with a small footprint, perfect for small gardens or a placing out of sight on a narrow pathway.
Toolmax 260L Plastic Garden Composter: Was £30, Now £20
Every gardener needs somewhere to make there own compost. This composter is perfect for smaller gardens that don’t have space for a sprawling compost heap. Currently £10 off, this handy piece of kit will turn leaves, grass, tea leaves, coffee grounds and egg shells into compost with minimal hassle. Simply pop your materials in the list, and you can open the bottom to take out the lovely compost when it’s ready.
Tranquil Flower Grow your own herb kit: Was £9.99, Now £6.99
If you are looking to grow your own from seeds this is the perfect starting kit, and will only cost £6.99. The set comes with a collection of flower seeds, compost discs and compostable pots that can be planted straight into your garden.
Spear & Jackson Kew Gardens Collection French Style Watering Can: Was £24.99, Now £18.99
This watering can is not just practical but also very pretty. We’re tempted just to pick it up as an accessory for our garden shed. However, it would be a shame not to use it. The hinge handle promises optimum balance as you empt the watering can, meaning no messy splashes over you and the roses.
Gardman Lightweight Foam Outdoor Kneeler Cushion: Was £2.80, Now £2.00
Gardening can be hard on the knees, so keep them safe with this £2 foam cushion. The synthetic foam promises to keep your knees dry and comfortable. There is even a handy hole to hang it up in your shed. Once you try it, you’ll wonder how you got on without one.
Wickes Eight Pattern Garden Hose Pipe Sprinkler: Was £5, Now £2.50
If you have a large area to water a sprinkler can come in very handy. This eight-pattern water sprinkler will cost you just £2.50! It will fit most click-fit 3/4 inch watering systems. You can adjust the spray range to cover as much or as little of your garden as you want. Now all you have to do is put your feet up while the sprinkler does the hard work.
Miracle-Gro All Purpose Plant Food: Was £4.50, Now £3
Treat your plants for just £3 with this Miracle-Gro Plant Food. If your annuals didn’t flower this year like they usually do, it could be because they’re in need of a little food. This high performance, organic, liquid plant food is perfect for feeding plants in pots and containers. It also works a treat in beds and borders.
Terrazzo Hanging Planter: Was £12, Now £10
Hanging planters aren’t just for houseplants, they can look gorgeous hanging from a trellis or hooks on a wall. This trendy little plant pot can be filled with herbs for a hanging herb garden, or a trailing plant to add drama to your al fresco dining area.
Wickes Carbon Steel Garden Sheers: Was £12, Now £6
If you have an unruly hedge that needs trimming back these will become your new best friend. For half price these garden hedge sheers will make short work of messy branches. They feature wave edge blades, blade tensioning feature, moulded hand grips and buffer stops.
KOMIWOO Potato Grow Bags: Was £12.99, Now £10.39
These grow bags are perfect for growing your own product at home, even if you only have a small outdoor space. The fiber felt provides good insulation to keep plants at the optimum temperature. They also include a velcro window, for keeping an eye on your produce as they grow.
Garten Glück Leaf Spot Treatment: Was £16.99, Now £8.59
If you are struggling leaf spots and pests this organic neem oil treatment could be the answer. The neem oil has fungicidal and insecticidal properties that treat leaf spots and prevent plant pests and disease infestation. Pick it up for half price this week only.
Soil Moisture Sensor Meter: Was £8.69, Now £5.56
If you can never seem to get your watering quite right, this tool could change all that. The moisture sensor will indicate how much watering your flowerbeds need. Save £3.13 if you pick it up in the Black Friday sale. It needs no charging or batteries, simply pop it in the soil and you’re away.
Gift Republic Rainbow Veg Grow It: Was £12.99, £9.87
Grow your own vegetables with this handy kit that includes everything you need to get your seedlings on their way for just £9.87. The kit includes a packet of purple carrot seeds, stripy tomato seeds, yellow courgette seeds, red brussel sprouts seeds and multicoloured swiss chard seeds. Grow your own rainbow at home.
My Garden World by Monty Don: Was £20, Now £16.99
Learn from one of the nation’s favourite gardeners Monty Don. This book isn’t a gardening manual, instead it is a companion to understanding it. It is filled with Monty’s observations and insights about the outside world. The perfect book to pick up, with a cup of tea after some hard work in the garden.
Spear and Jacksons Stainless Steel Weed Fork with Handle: Was £14.49, Now £9.49
This trowel is the same one used by the horticultural team at Kew Gardens. The Kew range of tools has been developed with the team do the best job possible. The weather proof trowel with a 12 inch handle is useful for working in borders or between plants. The blade is made from stainless steal to prevent rust and minimal soil adhesion. The item comes with a 10 year guarantee – not bad for £9.49.
Will you be making the most of your garden this winter with these deals?