Any one else feel overwhelmed by Black Friday already? As a shopping expert there are certain rules I’d adhere to, to ensure money is invested wisely – don’t shop for the sake of shopping. Thinking about the items you need, and will stand the test of time rather than merely the allure of a saving.

Here are the key buys to invest in now, while the discounts are on offer.

These are key items I predict will still be big sellers next season too…

5 On-trend interior buys to shop this Black Friday

1. Round mirrors

It’s all about curvature when it comes to modern mirrors. Slim edged metal round mirrors are the most coveted designs right now. The softness of the shape lends itself to a gentler way to add a statement mirror to walls – effective in any space from hallways and above mantelpieces to bathrooms

La Redoute Caligone Aged Brass Metal Mirror: was £199, Now £139.30

Save 30% right now on this generous 80cm diameter brass edged mirror. The aged brass rim is super versatile. It can be glam or rustic, depending on the surrounding decor. View Deal

Wayfair Christin Accent Mirror: was £76.99, Now £60.99

This sleek 36 cm diameter design sits within a thin but deep metal frame with a black finish. This mirror is designed to match with any contemporary interior. View Deal

2. Berber-style rugs

The popularity of the Berber rug has skyrocketed in recent years – you only need to look to Instagram to see that!

This textured, sumptuous style of rug is ideal for comfort underfoot in any room. With North African roots, this traditional rug is full of character and earthy tones. A dense pile provides the ultimate softness and a thick feel, modernised Berber rugs commonly utilise geometric patterns and styles.

3. Stylish drinks trolley

Once an icon of the 70s home, this once indulgent accessory has become the must-have of the modern home. Even before lockdown the nation was staying at home more, entertaining became simplified from our own living rooms. But one thing that can instantly project a space into a place made for entertaining is the drinks cart.

You’re unlikely to pick a drinks trolley up for less than £100 – unless Primark or B&M bring their designs out again, but they sell out quicker than you can sink a Mojito. But there are are great prices to be had during the Black Friday sales.

Amazon HAKU Furniture Trolley: was £149.99, Now £115.99

In bronze this compact drinks trolley is the understated way to follow this trend. Big enough to make a statement and hold just enough drink to entertain…but small enough not to impose too much on your living space. View Deal

Wayfair Tracy Serving Cart by Canora Grey: was £203.99, Now £147.99

Spectacular in silver chrome this circular drinks trolley is perfect for a Mrs Hinch-style glam home. The two mirrored shelves added an extra touch of luxe to the look. 27% off offers a saving of £56. View Deal

4. Velvet accent chairs

Velvet is a upholstery fabric that shows no signs are going away – and thank goodness. It’s tactile, it’s inviting, it’s luxurious and it lends itself to using brighter, more contemporary colours perfectly. Bagging a velvet occasional chair is a very worthwhile investment for both bedrooms and living rooms.

Made.com Charley Accent Armchair, Vintage Pink Velvet: was £179, Now £149

Furniture favourite Made.com is a great place to source on-trend velvet pieces. This sweet occasional chair in Vintage Pink Velvet is sure to be popular for seasons to come. Save £30 this Black Friday. View Deal 5. Statement chandeliers Chandeliers have come along way since the Art Deco glass designs – although those are timeless and still highly desirable. Modern chandeliers are simply statement ceiling lights that set the scene for grandeur. They serve a great purpose, because not only do they illuminate the room, they also captivate with their presence. Made.com Axton Chandelier Lamp: was £129, Now £99

Designed by MADE Studio this Black & Brushed Brass contemporary take on a chandelier offers an an iconic desk lamp vibe that is very popular within design at current. This pipe-style design has an air or fluidity yet structure to it. Love, Love, Love. View Deal

John Lewis Bay Lighting Lopez Ceiling Light: was £250, Now £200

This elegant and dramatic ceiling light offers everything that’s currently on trend – brass, exposed filament bulbs and Sputnik-style vibes. Save £50 when buying this investment lighting piece. Amazing in a hallway space. View Deal

Watch out for more of these key interior pieces throughout the black Friday sales.