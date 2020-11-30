Cyber Monday microwave deals 2020 – top offers on Panasonic, Morphy Richards and Samsung microwaves

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking to bag a Cyber Monday microwave deal? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve gone through the inventory of or favourite stores to pick out the only deals worth knowing about today.

When they first appeared in our kitchens all those years ago, the humble microwave was hailed as the ready meal and frozen food king; defrosting and reheating meals in minutes. But their technology has evolved so much in the last few decades that they are now an essential piece of kitchen kit. Some have the ability to grill and cook conventionally, too, making the microwave a valuable asset to have in the kitchen.

Cyber Monday Amazon microwave deals

Panasonic NN-SD27HSBPQ Solo Inverter Microwave Oven: was £144.99, now £107, Amazon

Save 26% on this superior 1000 W, 23 Litre model. It features 10 Auto ‘One Touch’ cooking programmes. A bonus – if you want to get rid of unpleasant food smells from the machine, select the Aqua Clean function. View Deal

Toshiba 800 w 20 L Microwave Oven: was £74.99, now £56.99, Amazon

This slick black countertop microwave boasts 8 Auto Menus, 5 Power Levels, Mute Function, and LED Cavity Light. But it’s big sell is the Low-Noise Operation. It comes with a mute function for the end-of-cooking beep, meaning you can use it at any time without disturbing others, especially sleeping babies View Deal

How to buy a microwave

There are so many different options available that it can be difficult to choose the model that’s best for you. Our expert guide explains what’s what, giving you the confidence to select the features and functions you need

Do I really need a microwave?

The answer depends on your cooking needs, habits and lifestyle, but there’s no doubt that they provide flexibility and extra cooking capacity, which is especially useful at this time of year. Essentially, microwaves are a great option for those who do not have the time they would like to spend on cooking.

There is now a wide variety available, from microwaves with grills for browning and crisping food, to combination models with a grill and convection oven for greater flexibility such as roasting meats and cooking vegetables, as the functions can be used separately or together. A combination microwave is also a great way of increasing your cooking capacity at Christmas.

It’s worth keeping in mind that s standard microwave can thaw out a pound of meat in eight to ten minutes – another benefit when entertaining this winter.

What functions do I need?

Think about whether you just want to defrost, reheat and cook simple dishes or whether you need added features such as grill, hot air cooking and even steam functions, as this will determine what type of microwave you need and how much it’s likely to cost. ‘

A grilling function ensures that food can be cooked and browned or crisped to perfection. Combination microwaves can double as a space-saving three-in-one appliance, offering grill, fan oven and microwave programmes as well as specialist combined functions that enable you to cook an entire Sunday roast much more quickly than in a conventional oven – up to 30 per cent less time compared to conventional heat alone. Using a combination microwave means that your dish is cooked with microwave heat and browned under the grill at the same time, so dishes such as tray bakes are quicker and easier to prepare, but still come with a softer centre and crispy top.

A multifunction oven with microwave is different to a combination microwave oven, as the multifunction model offers advanced grilling options together with fan cooking and conventional cooking. ‘A stirrer built into the metal cavity evenly distributes the flow of microwaves,’ explains Richard Walker, sales and marketing director at De Dietrich, ‘thus negating the need for a turntable. Therefore, unlike a standard microwave or combination oven, there is room for a base element, enabling you to achieve more wide-ranging combined cooking options.’

What are the latest microwave features?

Look for magnetic stirring so there’s no need for a space-guzzling turntable. And sensor cooking that adjusts the power levels to suit the heating requirements of a dish and steam settings for healthier dishes.

Automatic programmes and pre-set recipes also make life easier. At the touch of a button, microwaves can be programmed to set the ideal temperature and cooking conditions for a dish. Just select the name and weight of the food. Some models are even designed with a memory function, where you can add your favourite and most used dishes. Then you can automatically recall the exact cooking conditions for next time.

Auto reheat is another option. This means the microwave can automatically calculate the time required for a dish to cook, once the weight has been confirmed.

How much should I spend on a microwave?

If you opt for a combination microwave and convection oven, study the inside carefully. It will need regular cleaning, so consider spending a little more for an easy-clean oven cavity. A model that costs less than £50 from the supermarket will have a basic mechanical timer, a turntable and a few power levels. You’ll be able to defrost, reheat, cook frozen foods and even do a steamed pudding, casserole and a chicken, though it will look rather pale at the end.

The accuracy of cooking is compromised by the mechanical timer – it won’t be very precise and with microwave cooking, an extra 30 seconds can make all the difference to the end result. Investing in a model with a digital timer is worth the money, as you’ll get better results.