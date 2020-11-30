We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These amazing Cyber Monday tumble dryer deals will have your clothes warm and dry in no-time – grab one of them now while their prices are tumbling down!

Tumble dryers as we know them (they’ve been around in one form or another for over 200 years) are a household essential and have many times gotten us out of a wardrobe disaster. Whether it’s a quick dry to the school uniform on Sunday night, or getting the spare duvet set dry for the sleepover, a quick and powerful tumble dryer is always needed.

And with Cyber Monday in full swing, you can grab yourself a new, high-tech model that can dry your clobber at a fraction of the time, be controlled by an app and do so eco-friendly.

Take a look at these brilliant Cyber Monday tumble dryer deals for 2020.

Cyber Monday tumble dryer deals 2020 – quick links

Amazon Cyber Monday tumble dryer deals

Hoover AXI ATDC10TKERX Freestanding Condenser Tumble Dryer: was £549.99, now £514.25, Amazon

This dryer has a very large capacity; you can even fit 50 adult t-shirts in this 10kg drum. Its sensor drying detects the amount of moisture in each load and then automatically adjusts settings to suit. It’s also fully Wi-Fi connected and can be managed using the dryer’s app. View Deal Candy RO H10A2TCE Freestanding Rapido Heatpump Tumble Dryer: was £469.99, now £429, Amazon

This tumble dryer features EasyCase – a smart new water tank that makes it easy to see when the collected condensed water needs emptying. It also has a rapid dry cycle that helps dry clothes when you’re very short on time. View Deal Hoover Hl V9LG Freestanding Vented Tumble dryer: was £239.99, now £219.99, Amazon

Need something dried for a specific time? This 9kg dryer can be set to a specific time to dry any item of clothing. Also, it has four drying levels you can choose from which can be selected depending on your requirements for each drying load. View Deal

Argos Cyber Monday tumble dryer deals

Hotpoint TCFS83BGG 8KG Condenser Tumble Dryer: was £269.99, now £229.99, Argos

This Hotpoint features the Fibre Care option, which has been specially designed for delicate clothes and, with the press of a button, automatically adjusts settings so that the lowest temperature is being used for a longer duration to ensure a thorough but gentle dry. View Deal

Bush TD3CNBW 3KG Vented Tumble Dryer: was £139.99, now £119.99, Argos

Fit in around 15 adult t-shirts in one cycle with the 3kg drum. Get your clothes ready in no time for the day ahead by picking from 3 heat settings. Something particularly bulky? Then use the ‘High Dry’ option. Or if something is delicate, like silk and nylon, select the ‘Low Dry’ setting instead. View Deal Beko DTLCE80051W 8KG Condenser Tumble Dryer: was £229.99, now £209.99, Argos

This condenser dryer’s 8kg load capacity allows you to dry larger items with ease. It can also prevent the over-drying of clothes with sensor programmes, which stop the cycle when the optimal dryness level has been reached. View Deal

Currys Cyber Monday tumble dryer deals

Candy Smart Pro WiFi-enabled 9 kg Condenser Tumble Dryer: was £299.99, now £229.99, Currys

Check on your laundry directly from your phone with this Candy unit. It has built-in WiFi, so you can monitor and manage your drying from anywhere using the Candy Simply-Fi app. There’s also a range of special cycles, including an option for delicate woollens and a refresh cycle to quickly have your favourite shirt ready for any occasion. View Deal Haier HD90-A2979 9 kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer: was £749.99, now £599, Currys

Heat pump technology lowers energy usage by conserving the heat inside the drum. And the A++ energy rating means you’ll save up to 40% of energy compared to A class dryers. This Haier dryer is protected against mould and bacteria, so your laundry always stays hygienic for you and your family. View Deal Hotpoint Aquarius 9 kg Condenser Tumble Dryer: was £229.99, now £219.99, Currys

Enjoy gentle, efficient drying at the touch of a button, with this Hotpoint 9 kg Condenser Tumble Dryer. Its three-level sensor drying means you can set the machine to the level of dryness you need. Intelligent sensors monitor moisture and temperature levels inside the dryer and automatically stop the machine when the clothes reach the level of dryness desired. View Deal

Do I really need a tumble dryer?

Provided you have space for one, a tumble dryer is a worthwhile purchase – particularly if you don’t fancy draping damp garments over every available radiator, chair and banister on a rainy day.

Are tumble dryers expensive to run?

Many new machines incorporate heat-pump technology, which recycles air and lowers drying temperatures, meaning running costs are around 40% lower than that of a standard condenser dryer.

What features should I look for in a tumble dryer?

You can choose how dry you want your laundry to be – whether it’s ‘cupboard dry’ or ‘iron dry’ – and there’s no guesswork involved, as many machine have sensors to measure the humidity and moisture levels inside the drum, and will stop as soon as your laundry reaches the right level of dryness.

A reverse-tumble action is another big benefit to look for, as this reduces creasing by keeping clothes loose and untangled as they dry.

Take better care of duvets, woollens, sports kit, baby clothes and denim using the specially tailored cycles found on certain dryers, but never pay extra for them unless you’ll use them.