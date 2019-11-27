Emma Bridgewater Black Friday Deals

We’re keen Emma Bridgewater fans here at Ideal Home, so imagine our delight at learning that they’re joining the Black Friday party.
The champion of ceramics has generous discounts on (almost) everything. Pottery, glass and electrical have some great savings attached to them this Black Friday. Check out what you can get your hands on.
Save 25% on Emma Bridgewater pottery – including Emma’s trademark polka mugs and Christmas ranges
Emma Bridgewater’s 1/2 Pint Mug is one of their best-selling items in the whole store. And it’s no wonder why. A joy to hold and brilliant at retaining the heat of your drink thanks to its chunky sides, it seems to contain the perfect amount of tea or coffee – not too little, not too much.
This polka dot darling also comes in a smaller size, perfect for kids or when you fancy just a small cup of tea. And it’s also part of the Black Friday deal, with a 25 per cent discount on both items.
In case you need reminding, on Christmas Eve you need to leave out a mince pie, some carrots for the reindeers and a small winter warmer for Santa from the drinks cabinet.
So what better way to do so with the Christmas Brights Mince Pies 8 1/2 plate.
The festive design, complete with cute Reindeer and Christmas tree symbols, will become part of tradition when leaving something out for Santa each year.
And just in case you’re wondering, the plate is dishwasher and microwave safe, just in case Santa leaves the mince pie and you need to heat it up and eat it…
Black Friday 2019: Save 25% on Emma Bridgewater pottery
Christmas Brights Mince Pies 8 1/2" Plate by Emma Bridgewater
Christmas Brights Mince Pies 8 1/2" Plate by Emma Bridgewater
Leave out carrots for Rudolph and cookies for Santa on this festive plate
Blue Star 4 Mug Teapot, Boxed, by Emma Bridgewater
Blue Star 4 Mug Teapot, Boxed, by Emma Bridgewater
Blue-and-white colour combos always look good on ceramics and this star-spangled teapot is no exception
Polka Dot 1/2 Pint Mug by Emma Bridgewater
Polka Dot 1/2 Pint Mug by Emma Bridgewater
Emma's famous polka-dot pattern works well in any colour kitchen...
Save 40% on Emma Bridgewater appliances
Nothing beats a cupper and a bit of buttered toast first thing in the morning. But now you can do all that, with added polka dots.
With their brand new Russell Hobbs kettles and toasters, including this funky two-slicer, you’ll get a toasty 40 per cent off your new kitchen accessory. Alternatively, get a retro-style radio to play some merry Christmas tunes this festive season.
Black Friday 2019: Save 40% on Emma Bridgewater appliances
Russell Hobbs Polka Dot 2 Slice Toaster by Emma Bridgewater
Russell Hobbs Polka Dot 2 Slice Toaster by Emma Bridgewater
Make breakfast time fun with this spotty toaster – there's a matching kettle, too.
Anemone Retro Mini Radio by Emma Bridgewater
Anemone Retro Mini Radio by Emma Bridgewater
Emma Bridgewater's Anemone pattern has a distinctly vintage feel.
30% off Emma Bridgewater glass – including this sweet trifle bowl
Christmas is the time for wonderful puddings, including creamy trifle, with a hint of sherry.
Black Friday 2019: Save 30% on Emma Bridgewater glassware
Black Toast Small Glass Trifle Bowl Boxed by Emma Bridgewater
Black Toast Small Glass Trifle Bowl Boxed by Emma Bridgewater
Serve up trifle in this sweet small bowl with 'strawberries and cream' etched into the glass.
That’s our Christmas shopping sorted!