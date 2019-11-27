Emma Bridgewater Black Friday Deals

Trending:

We’re keen Emma Bridgewater fans here at Ideal Home, so imagine our delight at learning that they’re joining the Black Friday party.

The champion of ceramics has generous discounts on (almost) everything. Pottery, glass and electrical have some great savings attached to them this Black Friday. Check out what you can get your hands on.

Save 25% on Emma Bridgewater pottery – including Emma’s trademark polka mugs and Christmas ranges

Emma Bridgewater’s 1/2 Pint Mug is one of their best-selling items in the whole store. And it’s no wonder why. A joy to hold and brilliant at retaining the heat of your drink thanks to its chunky sides, it seems to contain the perfect amount of tea or coffee – not too little, not too much.

This polka dot darling also comes in a smaller size, perfect for kids or when you fancy just a small cup of tea. And it’s also part of the Black Friday deal, with a 25  per cent discount on both items.

In case you need reminding, on Christmas Eve you need to leave out a mince pie, some carrots for the reindeers and a small winter warmer for Santa from the drinks cabinet.

So what better way to do so with the Christmas Brights Mince Pies 8 1/2 plate.

The festive design, complete with cute Reindeer and Christmas tree symbols, will become part of tradition when leaving something out for Santa each year.

And just in case you’re wondering, the plate is dishwasher and microwave safe, just in case Santa leaves the mince pie and you need to heat it up and eat it…

Black Friday 2019: Save 25% on Emma Bridgewater pottery

Christmas Brights Mince Pies 8 1/2" Plate by Emma Bridgewater

Leave out carrots for Rudolph and cookies for Santa on this festive plate

Emma Bridgewater

|

Until 2nd December

|

Was £17.95, Now £13.46

View Deal

Was £17.95, Now £13.46

|

Until 2nd December

|

Emma Bridgewater

Blue Star 4 Mug Teapot, Boxed, by Emma Bridgewater

Blue-and-white colour combos always look good on ceramics and this star-spangled teapot is no exception

Emma Bridgewater

|

Until 2nd December

|

Was £59.95, Now £44.96

View Deal

Was £59.95, Now £44.96

|

Until 2nd December

|

Emma Bridgewater

Polka Dot 1/2 Pint Mug by Emma Bridgewater

Emma's famous polka-dot pattern works well in any colour kitchen...

Emma Bridgewater

|

Until 2nd December

|

Was £19.95, Now £14.96

View Deal

Was £19.95, Now £14.96

|

Until 2nd December

|

Emma Bridgewater

 

Save 40% on Emma Bridgewater appliances

Nothing beats a cupper and a bit of buttered toast first thing in the morning. But now you can do all that, with added polka dots.

With their brand new Russell Hobbs kettles and toasters, including this funky two-slicer, you’ll get a toasty 40 per cent off your new kitchen accessory. Alternatively, get a retro-style radio to play some merry Christmas tunes this festive season.

Black Friday 2019: Save 40% on Emma Bridgewater appliances

Russell Hobbs Polka Dot 2 Slice Toaster by Emma Bridgewater

Make breakfast time fun with this spotty toaster – there's a matching kettle, too.

Emma Bridgewater

|

Until 2nd December

|

Was £69.99, Now £48.99

View Deal

Was £69.99, Now £48.99

|

Until 2nd December

|

Emma Bridgewater

Anemone Retro Mini Radio by Emma Bridgewater

Emma Bridgewater's Anemone pattern has a distinctly vintage feel.

Emma Bridgewater

|

Until 2nd December

|

Was £89.95, Now £59.95

View Deal

Was £89.95, Now £59.95

|

Until 2nd December

|

Emma Bridgewater

 

30% off Emma Bridgewater glass – including this sweet trifle bowl

Christmas is the time for wonderful puddings, including creamy trifle, with a hint of sherry.

 

 

Black Friday 2019: Save 30% on Emma Bridgewater glassware

Black Toast Small Glass Trifle Bowl Boxed by Emma Bridgewater

Serve up trifle in this sweet small bowl with 'strawberries and cream' etched into the glass.

Emma Bridgewater

|

Until 2nd December

|

Was  £100, Now £70

View Deal

Was  £100, Now £70

|

Until 2nd December

|

Emma Bridgewater

 

That’s our Christmas shopping sorted!

