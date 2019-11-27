Emma Bridgewater Black Friday Deals

We’re keen Emma Bridgewater fans here at Ideal Home, so imagine our delight at learning that they’re joining the Black Friday party.

The champion of ceramics has generous discounts on (almost) everything. Pottery, glass and electrical have some great savings attached to them this Black Friday. Check out what you can get your hands on.

Save 25% on Emma Bridgewater pottery – including Emma’s trademark polka mugs and Christmas ranges

Emma Bridgewater’s 1/2 Pint Mug is one of their best-selling items in the whole store. And it’s no wonder why. A joy to hold and brilliant at retaining the heat of your drink thanks to its chunky sides, it seems to contain the perfect amount of tea or coffee – not too little, not too much.

This polka dot darling also comes in a smaller size, perfect for kids or when you fancy just a small cup of tea. And it’s also part of the Black Friday deal, with a 25 per cent discount on both items.

In case you need reminding, on Christmas Eve you need to leave out a mince pie, some carrots for the reindeers and a small winter warmer for Santa from the drinks cabinet.

So what better way to do so with the Christmas Brights Mince Pies 8 1/2 plate.

The festive design, complete with cute Reindeer and Christmas tree symbols, will become part of tradition when leaving something out for Santa each year.

And just in case you’re wondering, the plate is dishwasher and microwave safe, just in case Santa leaves the mince pie and you need to heat it up and eat it…

Save 40% on Emma Bridgewater appliances

Nothing beats a cupper and a bit of buttered toast first thing in the morning. But now you can do all that, with added polka dots.

With their brand new Russell Hobbs kettles and toasters, including this funky two-slicer, you’ll get a toasty 40 per cent off your new kitchen accessory. Alternatively, get a retro-style radio to play some merry Christmas tunes this festive season.

30% off Emma Bridgewater glass – including this sweet trifle bowl

Christmas is the time for wonderful puddings, including creamy trifle, with a hint of sherry.

That’s our Christmas shopping sorted!