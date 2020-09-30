We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Had your eye on a plush new velvet sofa of dreams, but putting off the expense? Or always wanted one of the on-trend circular mirrors you’ve seen on Instagram? The latest Habitat event, starting tomorrow, is the ideal time to take the plunge and buy – because the 25 per cent discount applies to all items! Even the new season collection too.

The Habitat sale event is only on until this Sunday evening (4th October?!), so we’ll want to make the most of it.

Here are the things we’ve been coveting from Habitat forever, all worth bagging while the discount applies…

Famous Habitat Hendricks sofa

Sale opportunities are the best time to make big investments, on buys like sofas, mattresses and beds. If it’s something you have been toying with buying for a while, make the purchase safe in the knowledge that you’re making a hefty saving. The Hendricks Sofa is one of the favs to shop, it even has a huge fan following on social media…

The stylish sofa, just as desirably dreamy in velvet of any colour, will be more affordable and justifiable to shop over the next few days. By my calculations, you can make a saving of £400! As the homeowner above describes, there’s no better timeless yet more on-trend sofa right now.

Buy: Hendricks 3 Seater Sofa, normally £1,600, ON SALE PRICE £1,400, Habitat

Iconic Patsy mirrors

It’s the round mirror of dreams, gaining a cult following on social feeds over the past few seasons.

Available in various sizes, the Patsy metal-framed round mirror is the only mirror we want for our homes in 2021.

Buy: Patsy Large Round Mirror, normally £195, ON SALE PRICE £146.25, Habitat

Statement rugs

A core staple from Habitat, in any season, are the statement rugs on offer. Rugs are not cheap, but they are well-worth the investment.

Getting the one your have your heart set on, at a more affordable price helps to elevate some of the spenders guilt. But we say it’s always a wise investment.

Buy: Spot Rug, normally £395, ON SALE PRICE £296.25, Habitat

Beautiful planters

As the nation continues to fill their homes with plants, it’s the time of the statement planter. The new season range is one of the best places to shop for a simple yet beautiful home for your new monster Monstera. We love the ‘of the moment’ woven planters with legs – but all of the designs are swoon-worthy.

Buy: Bonita Poly Rattan Planter with legs, normally £25, ON SALE PRICE £19.75, Habitat

Don’t forget this is just a highlight of our most wanted items, the discount applies to everything! Happy shopping.