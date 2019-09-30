This week Habitat launches new spa collection – on sale in Sainsbury’s

The Habitat spa and home collection is good news for interiors fans who love attention to detail – bathroom toiletries as stylish as the bathroom itself.

This week Habitat is set to launch its first ever range of affordable spa and home fragrance products, with prices starting from £6.50.

Ranging across all manner of bathroom toiletries the collection is ideal for the stylish modern home.

The interior experts are launching the new range with three distinctive scents. Those are Fig & Cedar; Mulberry & Vetiver and Mandarin & Juniper Berry.

New Habitat spa & home collection

Each of the delicious new scents creates its own unique atmosphere, to fill our homes with sweet aromas. The fragrance are used across eight different products, from scented candle to body soaps. The new range is designed to refresh the body and inspire your home.

Of course in Habitat style the new Spa collection is dressed to impress. With each product packaging featuring new contemporary artwork created by Habitat’s in-house design studio.

Fig & Cedar fragrance features top notes of cardamom and bergamot, that give way to the fresh fragrance of wild figs – grounded by a woody base of rich cedarwood.

This aromatic scent is available as a hand care duo set (£12), bath soap (£7.50), hand care set (£16), aroma set (£12.50), bath salts (£6.50) and as part of a scented candle selection (£16), shower gel set (£15) and hand soap bar selection (£10).

The Mulberry & Vetiver offering is a light, woody scent with fresh notes of mulberry and earthy tones of grass root vetiver. The perfect scent to bring calm and relaxation.

Lastly, but not least, Mandarin & Juniper Berry is an uplifting, citrusy fragrance with crisp top notes of mandarin and underlying juniper berry. Both are available as part of the scented candle set (£16), soap bar set (£10) and shower gel set (£15).

The striking on-trend geometric patterns make each piece a seriously stylish design statement to proudly display in bathrooms and kitchens.

Pick up the new Habitat Spa collection from the end of this week, exclusively in Sainsbury’s stores nationwide.