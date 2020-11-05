We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The previous lockdown saw new pressures put on online shopping and the Royal Mail, usually only seen at Christmas time. This second lockdown is going to be a tough one for deliveries, colliding not only with Black Friday but Christmas shopping too.

So how will deliveries be affected by lockdown? To help you plan, and make sure you get everyone’s gifts under the tree in good time this year, here is everything we know.

How will deliveries be affected by lockdown?

How will my Royal Mail deliveries be affected?

The Royal Mail has said that they are currently working hard to keep any delays to a minimum. However, the previous lockdown saw the Royal Mail adjust their time guarantee on Special Deliveries. They were altered from 9 am to 12 pm on the next working day, and from 1 pm to 9 pm on the next working day.

On the plus side for a small charge, Royal Mail will now collect up to five parcels from your doors to avoid a trip to the post office. The latest recommended posting date for Christmas is the 18th December for second class. First-class is on the 21st December.

How will my Amazon deliveries be affected?

During the pandemic, Amazon has seen a staggering increase in online shoppers. The previous lockdown saw deliveries taking longer than usual, so we expect something similar to happen this time. You will be able to find updated current delivery time on the product pages.

How will my online shopping deliveries be affected?

Online retailers like Amazon are seeing a surge in demand. Many are reporting that delivery will take a little longer than the standard 5 working days at the moment. Always check the individual retailers delivery estimate updates to avoid disappointment.

How will my Hermes deliveries be affected?

Hermes was able to operate without any delays during the last lockdown. So our fingers are crossed for this time around.

You can also select a safe place for the package to be delivered to for contactless delivery. Handy if you are quarantining your parcels.

How will my DPD deliveries be affected?

Most DPD deliveries are currently operating unaffected. DPD has hired a large number of new employees to keep up with demand. However, it is worth keeping an eye on the service disruption page to see if parcel delivery services are affected in your area.

Our advice would be shop early to guarantee you get everything in good time for December.