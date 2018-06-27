Heatwave essentials! Keep your cool with Lidl paddling pool

Britain is set to sizzle this week, as temperatures soar to 30C! Head to Lidl this weekend to pick up some hot deals to beat the heat

With its bargain inflatable paddling pools, fast-action pump, parasols and an electric fan, Lidl is set to be hailed as a heatwave hero this weekend.

Available to buy as individual items or as a cost-effective summer bundle, the heatwave products are in stores from this Friday 29th June. You can bag the entire range for under £45! But hurry, as the heatwave essentials are only available while stocks last…

What else is new this week? Don’t miss this fabulous new Aldi camping range

‘With this weekend set to be another British heatwave – we’ve planned ahead so customers don’t have to,’ explains Josie Stone, Head of Non-Food Buying. ‘Our Lidl products will ensure customers can keep cool and carry on during the extreme heat. These quality items at brilliantly low prices means that fun in the sun is for the many and not the few this summer.’

The Lidl paddling pool

Children and adults alike will love the Crivit Paddling Pool, especially at the scorching price of only £13.99! The four-man pool comes with a handy head-rest and integrated cup holder for the ultimate summer chill. The pool is available in two different shaped designs in either blue or green. Don’t think low cost means low quality, this Lidl paddling pool comes with a repair kit and a three year guarantee!

Don’t loose your puff with inflatables this summer! Cool off in no time when the aid of an Electric Air Pump. For just £4.99, the bargain pump offers fast-action inflating, no problem.

Protective parasol

Now, while we want your to enjoy the sun we don’t advise you overdo it – no one wants to look like a salmon pink Dr Alex from Love Island! So we recommend you seek shade during the hottest hours of the day, courtesy of a pretty parasol.

Up in a matter of seconds, the new Lidl parasol provides UPF 50+ sun protection and comes with a handy carrier bag. Available in three vibrant designs of green, blue and multicoloured (above). There’s nothing shady about the price – Lidl’s perfect parasol will set you back just £4.99.

Fabulous fan

Video Of The Week

To welcome a cooling breeze indoors at the touch of a button simply plug in The Silvercrest Tower Fan. Available at the discount supermarket for just £19.99 (almost double at other retailers)! We’re big fans of value for money, and with three-speed settings and a 120 minute variable timer, we’d say this is ticking a lot of boxes. It’s available in sleek black or pearly white.

Keep cool and carry on!