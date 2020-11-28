Trending:

Oliver Bonas Black Friday sale – five Christmas gift ideas on our Santa’s list

You get an extra £10 off if you spend £100, today only
    • It’s known for its cool and quirky gifts, so Oliver Bona is always a go-to when we’re getting our christmas shopping done. But today, you can get even more for your money. Not only is it offering up to 40% off in the Oliver Bonas Black Friday sale, for today only, you get an extra £10 off when you spend £100. Now that’s a good deal.

    We’ve done the hard work for you and picked five buys we couldn’t leave without.

    Oliver Bonas Black Friday sale – quick links

    For the afternoon tea fiend

    Zoloto China Teacups & Saucers Set of Four, was £48.50, now £29.10, Oliver Bonas
    Zoloto means gold in Russia – referring to the opulent look and colouring of these dainty mismatched tea cups and sauces. Th botanical prints are gorgeous, and they come in a pretty pink floral box, which makes them even more suited to gifting. 

    For the difficult-to-buy-for homeware fan

    Jute Plaited Metallic Silver & Natural Woven Floor Mat, was £49.50, now £29.52, Oliver Bonas
    A rug might seem like an odd present, but this one is lovely and its main selling point is that it can be used almost anywhere and will suit any home. Silver details make it special.

    For sharing memories

    Gold & Glass Double Portrait Frame 5×7″, was £22, now £16.50, Oliver Bonas
    Now more than ever, having photos of loved ones, your travelling adventures, or happy times, seems so important. This frame actually looks rather wonderful with its holding prints, but why not add some special pictures before you gift it.

    For dinner party people

    Camila Blue & Gold Ceramic Chip & Dip Bowl, was £35, now £28, Oliver Bonas
    There’s something a bit retro, a bit ‘Abigail’s Party’ about this chip and dip bowl. But you can bet that next year we’re going to want to entertain more than ever. Making this sharing bowl a brilliant gift.

    For duvet days

    Estella Pink Embroidered Double Duvet & Pillowcases Bed Linen Set, was £95, now £76, Oliver Bonas
    Ok, so this isn’t really a gift, but perhaps the one thing we’d buy for ourselves. In the most on trend of coral pinks, the gold embroidery makes this bedding set all the more special. It comes in a white and midnight blue, too.

    How many will make it to your shopping trolley?

