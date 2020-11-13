We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re looking to bring some order to your dressing table now is the perfect time to pick up the customisable jewellery box, professional organisers swear by in the Stackers Black Friday sale.

If you’re a fan of the Home Edit on Netflix, then you will already know the genius of the Stackers jewellery box. The customisable jewellery box is made up of different layers that you can mix and match to fit your jewellery collection.

All of the Stackers jewellery boxes are currently 10 per cent off in their Black Friday Sale. Here are a few of our favourites.

Stackers Black Friday Sale

Blush Classic Jewellery Box: Was £60, Now £54

Home Edit fans will recognise this jewellery box from the bedroom makeover episode on the Netflix show ‘Get Organised’. The three-piece jewellery box is the perfect starter set. It includes a top lidded layer, a trinket layer and a bottom layer for watches and chunky jewellery. The entire range of colours is currently 10 per cent off in the Black Friday Sale. View Deal

Pebble Grey Classic Glasses & Accessory Layer: Was £20, Now £18

The best part about Stackers is that you can keep adding different layers to your jewellery box. This layer can be used as extra jewellery storage or for storing glasses. Is anyone else getting flashbacks to the Princess Diaries 2 wardrobe looking at this storage solution? View Deal

Putty Croc Classic Necklace Layer: Was £20, Now £18

Never get your necklaces tangled again with this clever necklace layer. This layer has been designed to lay our your necklaces and bracelets, and avoid any messy knots. Available in a range of colours including the stylish croc pattern to match the Putty Croc jewellery box. View Deal

Professional organisers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin from the Home Edit are huge fans of the Stackers jewellery boxes. Relying on them to keep their clients sprawling jewellery collections neat and tidy.

‘We love using Stackers,’ they explain on The Home Edit website. ‘They look like simple leather cases on the outside, but the interior is lined with velvet compartments to keep things safe.’

‘There are so many options to choose from, based on your needs and colour preference. To us, Stackers feel like building your own jewellery box – and we love it!’

Will you be treating your dressing table to one of these luxurious jewellery boxes in the Stackers Black Friday sale?